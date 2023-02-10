Dak's Super Bowl Pick: Cowboys QB Likes Eagles or Chiefs?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some pals on the Philadelphia Eagles. But he's not friendly enough with 'em to want Philly to beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

FRISCO - Dak Prescott, the newly crowned NFL Man of the Year, is polite when talking about this year's Super Bowl pitting Philadelphia against Kansas City. He knows some of the Eagles guys, and played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State. Oh, and in college his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who has that job now in Philadelphia.

But no, Prescott will not - can not! - pick or root for the Eagles to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday.

"The guys I care about, I hope they have a great game, but I'm going with the AFC winners," Prescott told NFL Network .

It's a pretty simple formula on a couple of levels.

One, in the NFC East, to Cowboys Nation, the Eagles are the "bad guys.'' If only for perception's sake, Cowboys simply cannot favor Eagles.

But two, there is something about legacy in play here, too. While Dak himself (and his teammates of this era) have had great head-to-head success against Philly, the Eagles have over the course of the last 18 years been to three Super Bowls, and in the last 21 years Philly's been in the NFC title game seven times.

The Dallas Cowboys, have ... you know ... not done anything like that since 1995.

The Eagles happen to be favored by 1.5 points in Sunday's Big Game, with MVP Patrick Mahomes likely the key guy.

And likely a guy Dak is rooting for ... because Cowboys Nation simply cannot have it any other way.

