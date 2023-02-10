Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam in Talks to Buy NBA Team
By Brandon Little,
7 days ago
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam could soon be an owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, an NBA team.
It looks like Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam are on the verge of owning another professional sports team. According to The Athletic, Haslam Sports Group is in talks to buy the Milwaukee Bucks, a part of the National Basketball Association.
If the deal comes complete, the Haslam family will join current co-owner Wes Edens. The Bucks have perhaps the NBA's best player in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee was the 2021 NBA champions.
Currently, the Haslam's owns the MSL's Columbus Crew along with the Browns. Haslam also serves as the Pilot Flying J chairman. A chain that his dad began in the 1950s.
If they go through with buying the Bucks, he will then own teams in three different professional sports. The Haslam's are certainly becoming one of the more involved ownership groups in sports.
