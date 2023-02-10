Couple indicted for meth trafficking, possession of date rape drug

A couple who were allegedly found in possession of a large quantity of meth, as well as the date rape drug GHB during a traffic stop last year were both indicted for trafficking last week by the Hawkins County Grand Jury.

Bruce Edward Fontecchio II, 46, of Knoxville, and Christy Jean Givens, 48, of Loudon, were each indicted on Feb 1 on one count of possession of meth with intent to deliver, and simple possession of Schedule I narcotics.

Fontecchio and Givens were arrested on Jan. 14, 2022 after a member of the HCSO Narcotics Unit reportedly recognized Fontecchio, who was wanted in Knox County, as a passenger in a vehicle.

The HCSO reportedly observed Givens, who was driving, cross the emergency lane divider line on Rt. 70S as it merged onto Rt. 66S, north bound.

A traffic stop was conducted, and during a search of the vehicle, a bag of a white crystal substance believed to contain seven ounces of meth was located in the back seat of the car along with three ounces of GHB in a Mountain Dew bottle in crystallized form.

Fontecchio remains held on $200,000 bond, and Givens on $75,000 bond, pending arraignment this past Thursday in Hawkins County Criminal Court.

Other Feb. 1 Grand Jury indictments

Donald Edward Tucker, 56, of Bulls Gap, for aggravated assault.

Anna Nicole Cox, 22, of Rogersville, for accessory after the fact to burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and underage consumption.

Matthew Ray Lyons, 31, of New Market, for DUI fourth offense, driving on a revoked license, following too close, failure to exercise due care, texting while driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give notice of an accident, and no insurance.

Danny Ralph Wallen, 41, of Gate City, Va., for aggravated assault.

Daniel Reno Goins, 19, of Rogersville, for two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of burglary, vandalism, theft under $1,000, and underage consumption.

Jonathan Eugene Collis, 40, of Surgoinsville, for aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Kelly Denise Winegar-Hutchison, 55, of Bulls Gap, for DUI and simple possession of oxycodone.

Rebecca Ann Pressley, 35, of Mooresburg, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.