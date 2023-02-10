Michigan Center Hunter Dickinson Previews Game Against Indiana

Michigan basketball hosts Indiana on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. Here's what Hunter Dickinson said in anticipation of the game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Michigan is riding a three-game win streak ahead of its matchup against No. 18 Indiana on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. Center Hunter Dickinson is having another great year for the Wolverines, averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks with a 56.1 field goal percentage.

Dickinson previewed the Wolverines' game against Indiana in a press conference on Friday. Here's what he said.

On his matchup against Trayce Jackson-Davis...

Dickinson: It's always fun to go against another really good player, not only in the conference but in the country, so I think he feels the same way. I think it will be a really fun matchup. I enjoy playing really great players because it usually brings the best out of me. That's why I decided to come to the Big Ten because I know that's where the best bigs play. So that's why I feel like I am in that conversation, so I feel like it will be a good test for me.

On the familiarity of playing against Indiana...

Dickinson: Yeah, for sure. You know, when you're in the league it is crazy being my third year, it feels like I've been in the league forever now. You definitely do get a sense of joy out of playing teams over and over again because you really become comfortable with them. When you play teams like Michigan State and teams you know really well, it's funny when they run a play and you're going to know exactly what they're trying to do and then vice versa when we're trying to run a play. Yeah, I've done a lot of scouting and watched a lot of film of Trayce, so I feel like I'm really comfortable with his game but I feel like I can say the same with all the other bigs that have been here for more than one year. So I think it comes with watching a lot of basketball, whether it's film work in preparation for a game or just watching two other teams that aren't Michigan play each other in the Big Ten. I feel like I do a good job of watching other big men and other players in the conference as well.

On Michigan's increased assist rate...

Dickinson: When you score 93 points, I think it's pretty easy for guys to get assists out there when everybody is making shots. But I think to your point, I think the ball is moving better. I think everybody on the team can agree that the team is at it's best when the ball is moving around and it's not sticking in guys' hands and guys aren't trying to play one-one-one basketball. I think when we move it around, guys are starting to see that if they get off it real quick they'll get it back later in the shot clock. So yeah, I think that's a good probably part of our game that has been emphasized throughout the winning streak is that ball movement and making each other better with the assists.

On excitement level to make a statement against Indiana...

Dickinson: Yeah, this is definitely a big game for us because we know even though we went on that three-game win streak, I feel like a lot of people aren't giving us credit. They're saying how those three wins aren't really that big and we're finally playing a worthy opponent, so this is definitely a game where we want to make our stand and kind of put not only the league but the country on notice that we're playing really good basketball right now and we're trying to make a serious run at this thing.

On Michigan's sense of urgency...

Dickinson: I'd say it needs to be said at this point. I think at this point of the season, you can't really afford to assume what people are thinking. I think at this point, everything needs to be clearly stated and clearly put out there for everybody to know because at this point, like I said earlier, you can't assume things. The hole that we've built, we can't have anymore of those. Let's talk about it and get better the next day at practice. We've got to really just take every opportunity for what it's worth.

Related stories on Indiana basketball