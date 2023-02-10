CityBeat Streets: Five Cincinnatians Share Heated Opinions About the City's New Gun Laws
By Kennedy Dudley,
7 days ago
What Cincinnati restaurant makes a great margarita? How will the big sports teams do this year? What issues should local government focus on? Nobody has more opinions on these and other pressing questions than Cincinnatians themselves. In our column CityBeat Streets, CityBeat reporters are asking local residents about a different topic each week, highlighting the Queen City's good, bad and ugly.
1) What do you think about locking guns away when children are in the home? 2) Should people with domestic violence convictions be allowed to have guns? 3) Do you own a gun?
Christie Teaney age 44 Downtown
1) “I think [locking guns away from kids] is a must, absolutely. I think everybody should have the right to have a gun but having children – even if you don’t have children, someone could get into your house and find the gun. I definitely feel like something could happen.”
2) “That’s a really tough question. I’d really have to do, like, case-by-case. I think it would be so hard to just have one law because I don’t know exactly what would happen. That’s a really really tough one.”
3) “No, we don’t [own guns].”
Gabby Burris age 23 Over-the-Rhine
1) “I think you should lock up guns with children in the house. I think it’s very easy for them to get a hold of it and they don’t understand how they work, so I think they should be locked up.”
2) “That’s a good question. I think if they’ve turned around then they should be allowed to have a gun. If they can’t [be rehabilitated], then they can’t have a gun.”
3) “I personally do not own any guns.”
Devon Clayton age 28 Downtown
1) “I’m kind of on the side that if we can get rid of guns as much as possible, let's go ahead and do that. I think if that’s not an option – which I don’t think it will be in this country for quite some time – that locking them up, especially with children in the home, is kind of the next best option. I think they should be locked up at all times because you never know who’s gonna come into your home or what’s gonna happen.”
2) “No, I do not [think people with domestic violence convictions should be allowed to have guns].”
3) “I do not [own a gun], no.”
Myranda Grismore age 26 Indianapolis
1) “I’m actually here interviewing for a pediatrics residency job, so I definitely feel strongly that people should lock up their guns with kids.”
2) “No, or at least there should be some kind of stipulation.”
3) “We do not [own a gun].”
Pete Hunter age 26 Indianapolis
“I pretty much agree with everything she said. I’m also interviewing for a pediatrics residency.”
