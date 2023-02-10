Mics Pick Up Justin Thomas Yelling F-Bomb as Ball Goes in Water

JT was NOT happy.

Justin Thomas is one of the best golfers in the world. He’s also one of the most entertaining guys on the PGA Tour because he always seems to wear his emotions on his sleeve—for good or bad.

That was on full display during Friday’s second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open when mics picked up JT yelling a loud F-bomb as his tee shot on the par-3 12th hole rolled off the green, down the hill, and into the water.

Thomas was just like all of us weekend hackers, pleading with his ball to avoid going in the water. And, well, the ball did not listen.

Warning: There’s a bad word in this video.

Yup, that’s way too relatable.