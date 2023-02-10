Open in App
Auburn, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police arrest 20-year-old for multiple fraudulent uses of debit/credit cards

By Simone Gibson,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19D47Q_0kjTOhyQ00

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) — On Wednesday, Auburn Police arrested 20-year-old Siquon Damir Cobb, from Auburn, Alabama, on a felony warrant charging him with fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrested resulted from a reported incident on Jan. 21. Auburn Officers spoke with a victim that told police several fraudulent charges were made on a debit card between Jam. 16 and Jan. 21.

Police discovered one of the charges occurred in the 1600 block of Opelika Road, and several additional purchases were made outside of Auburn Police jurisdiction.

Auburn Police say Cobb was later developed as a suspect. After further investigation by Auburn Police, authorities arrested Cobb and transported him to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $1500 bond.

