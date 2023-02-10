Woah! Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $11 per month with this Verizon deal

Samsung's newest flagship lineup doesn't hit store shelves until February 17th, but that hasn't stopped the Galaxy S23 deals from pouring in like there's no tomorrow. All of the usual retailers are getting in on the action, but Verizon has launched a series of outstanding S23 deals that deserve special attention. Send the carrier an old or broken device and add a line with an eligible unlimited plan and Verizon will give you up to $800 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra, perhaps the most powerful smartphone that Samsung has ever produced.

Now, to be completely honest, I'm always a bit skeptical about trade-in deals. Is it really that easy to receive the max savings, or should I expect to jump through a ton of hoops to receive a half-decent discount? Luckily, although they're definitely no strangers to hoop-jumping, Verizon has made the process exceedingly simple by letting you check your trade-in amount before the new device is even added to your cart. This S23 promotion is particularly flexible too, as even older devices like the Galaxy S10 or the Google Pixel 4a should get you the full $800 in savings.

Get a super-powered S23 Ultra for just $11/month

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB: Just $11.11/month for 36 months with eligible trade-in and new line

Send Verizon an old or damaged smartphone and you'll get up to $800 off the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra if you add a line with any Unlimited plan (excluding Welcome Unlimited). A wide variety of older smartphones are able to provide the max savings, so dig out those old devices and use Verizon's trade-in checker to see if you're eligible. To make the deal even sweeter, Verizon will hook you up with a free $200 voucher if you're switching from a competing carrier.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's most powerful smartphone yet, featuring the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 200MP rear camera sensor, and integrated S Pen stylus. View Deal

Of course, as with most Verizon deals , your discount will be meted out over 36 months, so you'll still be paying around $11.11 per month for three years. You'll also need to add a line with one of Verizon's unlimited plans to take advantage of the S23 Ultra deal. 5G Start, Do More, Play More, Get More, or One Unlimited are all eligible, so take your pick.

So yes, there are a few hoops. But if you're happy enough with Verizon's service to commit to another three years, add a line and enjoy one of the best Android phones for cheap, one full week before it's officially available.

While you wait for your S23 Ultra to arrive in the mail, use that $800 you saved to grab one of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases . After all, even discounted phones deserve to be protected!