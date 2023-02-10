Waunakee Village Trustee candidate QA

The Waunakee Tribune published candidate questions and answers from the seven people who have filed to run for three village trustee seats. One was returned after deadline and appears below.

Name: Dustin Mueller

Age: N/A

Occupation: N/A

Why are you running for Waunakee Village Trustee? (50 words)

Since moving to Waunakee 4 years ago, I’ve seen some village board actions that either bordered on, or stepped well into, nepotism, with which the community has clearly shown their displeasure. I want a more transparent board, with more publicly accessible sessions, and will work to make that happen.

What skills/talents/knowledge could you utilize on the village board? (50 words)

I’ve always enjoyed engaging people in conversation, learning what their needs are, & finding ways to help meet those needs, in a way that would benefit the majority. As a trustee, I would endeavor to meet the needs of current — and future — residents, to improve the whole community.

In order of priority, what are three issues you would like to address as a trustee? (200 words)

1. Outdated ordinance revision, addressing, among other things:

-Grocery store variety

-Building permits that would encourage a more diverse population

-Condos

-Multi-family apartments

-Mixed-use developments

-Alternate side parking

2. TIFs

Tax revenues handed over to private corporations, without a clearly defined community benefit, is a waste of board and community resources. While a community is not a business, it should still expect a return on investments.

3. Pursue a community recreational water facility — pool, splashpad, etc.

I believe a multi-purpose facility, preferably usable year-round, would be a great draw for Waunakee.