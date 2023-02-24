When is Casualty next on? Here’s our guide to every episode in 2023

Sometimes Casualty bounces around in the schedules — but you never have to miss an episode in 2023 because we’ve put together a handy guide to when and where you can catch all the drama at Holby ED!

Please note: This is a live document that will be updated on a regular basis. We will bring you the latest transmission times as soon as we have them.

When is Casualty next on?

Pushover - Saturday 04 March 2023 on BBC One at 8.40pm.

Jacob Masters pushes the nursing team to punishing limits, Dylan Keogh and Rash Masum discover the traumatic truth about Holby’s care homes when Ashok Masum is involved in a stabbing, there's a shocking new chapter in Stevie Nash and Marcus Fidel's abuse storyline as the pair prepare for a HR hearing, and Max Cristie makes a big revelation about his time at university with Dylan Keogh.

Our spoilers for Pushover

Jacob Masters cracks the whip in Casualty episode Pushover. (Image credit: BBC)

Future Casualty episodes

The next episode of Casualty is expected to air on Saturday 11 March 2023. Check back for confirmation. More dates for the diaries coming soon!

All episodes of Casualty in 2023

Casualty — January 2023

Start the Fire - Saturday, January 7 2023 on BBC One at 9pm.

In Casualty ’s first episode of the year Dylan Keogh confronts a significant figure from his past, while Rash Masum realises something is seriously wrong with his father…

Our spoilers for Start the Fire

Dylan loses someone very important to him in Casualty episode Start the Fire. (Image credit: BBC)

Fear Not - Saturday, January 14 at 8.50pm on BBC One.

Stevie Nash is embroiled in a deadly one-upmanship between Marcus Fidel and Jonty Buchanan. Elsewhere, Dylan Keogh is on the verge of a breakthrough…

Our spoilers for Fear Not

Marcus betrays his dangerous temper in Casualty episode Fear Not. (Image credit: BBC)

Lost in Translation - Saturday, January 21 at 8.50pm on BBC One.

Dylan Keogh inches closer to the devastating truth surrounding Dr Jemima’s sinister death. Elsewhere, Jan Jenning returns to work and Stevie Nash is decimated online…

Our spoilers for Lost in Translation

Jan is back where she belongs in Casualty episode Lost in Translation. (Image credit: BBC)

No Casualty aired on Saturday 28 January

There was no Casualty on this date due to the FA Cup Live match between Preston North End and Tottenham Hotspur (5.40pm) being added to the schedules. Michael McIntyre's Big Show aired at 8pm and That's My Jam at 9pm.

If you're wondering - the final score was Preston 0 - Tottenham 3.

Casualty — February 2023

Fight or Flight - Saturday, February 4 at 8.50pm on BBC One.

Ethan Hardy suddenly resigns, Jacob Masters is haunted by the past, and Dylan Keogh clashes with Marcus Fidel…

Our spoilers for Fight or Flight

Ethan quits Casualty in Casualty episode Fight or Flight. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty double-bill: I.O.U and Running on Empty - Saturday, February 11 on BBC One from 8pm.

In I.O.U. Marcus isolates Stevie Nash from Faith Cadogan. In the second outing Running on Empty he schemes to ruin Dylan Keogh’s reputation! Elsewhere Jacob Masters deals with a shocking accident.

Our spoilers for I.O.U. and Running on Empty

Marcus is up to no good in Casualty episodes I.O.U. and Running on Empty. (Image credit: BBC)

Crash Landing - Saturday, February 18 on BBC One at 8.40pm and BBC One Wales at 9.10pm.

Nigel Harman makes his debut as doctor Max Cristie in Casualty episode Crash Landing . Elsewhere, Robyn Miller takes a life-changing risk, and Stevie Nash falls into Marcus Fidel’s love trap…

Our spoilers for Crash Landing

Casualty gets a new clinical lead in action-packed episode, Crash Landing. (Image credit: BBC)

Not Important - Saturday, 25 February 2023 on BBC One at 8.50pm.

Stevie Nash discovers the horrifying truth when Marcus Fidel's evil past is revealed. Elsewhere, Faith Cadogan and Max Cristie clash over a tricky patient, Rash Masum considers taking drastic action, and Jacob Masters tries to help a friend in danger.

Our spoilers for Casualty episode Not Important

Stevie Nash sees Marcus Fidel for who he really is in Casualty episode Not Important. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty extras

Major Casualty news in 2023

Dylan Keogh's investigation into abuse in Holby care homes kicks off under tragic circumstances.

Ethan Hardy quits the ED - George Rainsford explains why.

Nigel Harman is confirmed as Holby ED's new clinical lead - and will be causing trouble for Dylan Keogh!

The Casualty 2023 Spring trailer is released - Faith Cadogan, Iain Dean, Dylan Keogh and Robyn Miller are all involved in shocking new storylines and Max Cristie is introduced.

Exclusive interview with Nigel Harman on his appointment as Casualty ’s new clinical lead, Max Cristie.

Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer. See our Casualty Page for spoilers, news and exclusive interviews.