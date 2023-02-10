Girls hockey: Andover, Edina shut down Ponies

Facing a rugged stretch of games before focusing on the postseason, the Stillwater girls hockey team was blanked by third-ranked Andover 8-0 in its final regular season game on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

It was the third loss in a row for the seventh-ranked Ponies (16-0 SEC, 18-7) since they finished off an undefeated Suburban East Conference campaign with their fourth straight title. Stillwater’s late-season slide began with a 5-1 loss to fourth-ranked Gentry Academy (21-2) on Jan. 31 and followed by a 3-1 loss to fifth-ranked Edina (19-4-2) on Feb. 3.

It was a special teams nightmare for the Ponies against Andover (22-3), which is the reigning Class AA state champion. The Huskies scored four short-handed goals and another on the power play on the way to their ninth straight victory and 11th shutout overall this season.

Amelia McQuay scored less than two minutes into the game before Madison Brown and Isa Goettl followed with short-handed goals just a minute apart midway through the period for a 3-0 advantage.

Mackenzie Jones stretched the lead for Andover with goals at 4:08 and 5:00 of the second to build a 5-0 lead. The Huskies added two short-handed goals and a power play tally in the third period to pull away.

• Pairings for the Section 4AA tournament were announced on Feb. 5. The Ponies received the No. 3 seed and will host Woodbury (16-8-1) in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Game time is 8 p.m. The rest of the top four seeds included No. 1 Hill-Murray (21-2-1), No. 2 Gentry Academy (21-2) and No. 4 Roseville/Mahtomedi (17-7-1).

The semifinals will be held at Aldrich Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and the finals are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16, also at Aldrich Arena.

Andover 3 2 3 — 8

Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0

First period — 1. An, Amelia McQuay (Pyper Andrews) 1:49; 2. An, Madison Brown (Maya Engler) sh, 6:53; 3. An, Isa Goettl (Ella Boerger) sh, 7:51.

Second period — 4. An, Mackenzie Jones (Nora Sauer) 4:08; 5. An, Jones (Sauer) 5:00.

Third period — 6. An, Engler (Boerger, Courtney Little) sh, 3:13; 7. An, Boerger (Brown, Cailin Mumm) pp, 8:04; 8. An, Boerger (Goettl) sh, 12:34.

Penalties — An, 9-18:00; St, 6-12:00.

Saves — An (Courtney Stagman) 8-10-2—20; St (NA) 5-13-5—23.

Edina 3, Stillwater 1

At Edina, the Ponies jumped in front on a first-period goal from Kylie Ligday, but Edina scored three unanswered goals to topple Stillwater 3-1 in a nonconference game on Friday, Feb. 3 at Braemar Ice Arena.

This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 3, but postponed due to poor weather conditions.

It was the seventh straight victory for the Hornets, who have won four state titles over the past six seasons.

Ligday scored on the power play with assists from Brooke Nelson and Josie Lang midway through the first period. Stillwater held a 38-29 advantage in shots on goal, but the Hornets evened the score with a short-handed goal from Hannah Halverson at 8:50 of the second period.

Lorelai Nelson pushed Edina in front with a goal just two minutes later and Lauren Zawoyski added an insurance goal in the opening minute of the third to provide the final margin.

Stillwater 1 0 0 — 1

Edina 0 2 1 — 3

First period — 1. St, Kylie Ligday (Brooke Nelson, Josie Lang) pp, 8:21.

Second period — 1. Ed, Hannah Halverson (unassisted) sh, 8:50; 2. Lorelai Nelson (Mary Veiner, Lauren Zawoyski) 10:46.

Third period — 3. Ed, Zawoyski (Nelson, Tori Anderson) :37.

Penalties — St, 2-4:00; Ed, 5-10:00.

Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 6-9-11—26; Ed (Uma Corniea) 12-14-11—37.

Section 4AA tournament

Quarterfinals (Feb. 11)

#8 North/Tartan at #1 Hill-Murray, 2 p.m.

#5 East Ridge at #4 Roseville/Mahtomedi, 7:45 p.m.

#6 Woodbury at #3 Stillwater, 8 p.m.

#7 White Bear Lake at #2 Gentry Academy

Semifinals

At Aldrich Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5 p.m./7 p.m.

Finals

At Aldrich Arena on Thursday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.