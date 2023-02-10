Open in App
Pittsburg, CA
HuskyMaven

Huskies Offer Bay Area Edge Rusher, Junior Seau's Nephew

By Dan Raley,

7 days ago

Jewelous "Juju" Walls comes off a highly productive sophomore season.

Continually scouring the roughneck city of Pittsburg, California, for high-level football talent, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington coaching staff signed standout wide receiver Rashid Williams during the most recent recruiting cycle.

The Huskies either missed or passed on Williams' teammate in Pittsburg High School quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Arizona State after asking out of Florida once he no longer was the $13 million NIL man.

Even with those star-studded Pittsburg players moving on, there remains plenty of incentive for the UW to return to this industrial community tucked deep inside the tributaries of the East Bay.

Meet Jewelous "Juju" Walls, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge rusher from the Class of 2025 who was Bay Valley Athletic League defensive player of the year while Rashada shared the offensive honors.

Walls was a Pittsburg sophomore when he performed all of his heroics.

This week, DeBoer's staff made a scholarship offer to Walls, his sixth when added to those from USC, California, Arizona, UNLV and San Jose State. He's just getting started.

That he's reaching for greatness at such a young age shouldn't be all that surprising — Walls is the nephew of the late Junior Seau, the former USC and NFL linebacking stalwart.

"He inspired me in playing football and I just want to follow his footsteps and be even greater," Walls told a website called Whoa Sports World.

Physically mature at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Walls piled up 99 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss and 8 sacks, plus he finished with 4 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries for a 12-3 Pittsburg Pirates team that made it to the Northern California open championship game.

When he's ready to move up to the college level, the Huskies will be looking to fill the roster spot of the graduating defensive tackle Jacob Bandes ... another Pittsburg alum.

Swapping one for the other would be too easy.

