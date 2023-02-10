Marla Gibbs Talks Being Very Strict With Regina King During ‘227’

Marla Gibbs played the role of Florence Johnston for 11 seasons in the CBS sitcom, The Jeffersons earned her five Emmy nominations. The actress maintained her on-screen persona in her relationship with actress Regina King who was the star of NBC’s 227 which aired on the network between 1985 and 1990.

The 91-year-old revealed to People that she was the one defending the casting of Regina on 227. “[I] fought for Regina [to be cast],” Gibbs told the outlet. “She had light brown hair and light eyes and she really looked like Hal. Regina went to regular school while she was on the show, and her friends would tell her the clothes her character wore made her look like a doofus.”

Marla Gibbs was strict in her approach towards Regina King

227, Marla Gibbs (1985), 1985-1990, ph: Mario Casilli/ TV Guide /©Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

The Grey’s Anatomy star revealed that she maintained a strict code with Regina King about her life as a character on the sitcom. “I had to tell her, ‘Now, look, do you want to be on TV? Or do you want to be with your friends, watching TV?’” Gibbs revealed.”You’re not dressing the way you want to dress; you’re dressing the way I make you dress. We can have an argument about it if you want to.’ She never forgot that.”

She also explained that the major reason why she taught her through tough love was to ensure that she had a successful career. “Sometimes she’d come ask me if the outfits made her look too [young],” the 91-year-old said. “In response, I would tell them, “I’ll tell you one thing: If you get too old, [the producers] will send your rear to college, and you won’t be on the show anymore!” So enjoy your youth while you can!”

227, from left: Regina King, Hal Williams, Marla Gibbs, Alaina Reed Hall, (1985), 1985-1990, ph: Mario Casilli/ TV Guide /©Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

Angela Gibbs confirms her mother’s strict mentoring style

Daughter to Marla Gibbs, Angela who now stars in the ABC sitcom, Not Dead Yet also revealed that her mom is quite stern when it comes to mentoring her prodigies. “You see how she was with Regina She was strict! ” the 68-year-old actress explained. “I couldn’t wear makeup. Had to be home at a certain time. If I was on a date and had to be home at 10 p.m., she was there, standing on the porch.”

227, Marla Gibbs, Hal Williams, (1985), 1985-1990, ph: Mario Casilli/ TV Guide /©Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

Angela further revealed that her mother’s training taught her to maintain a high high level of uprightness both at home and in her professional life. “In this business, especially as Black artists, you wait so long for something to happen, you get the job, and here comes the money,” Angela said. “You figure, ‘Down the line I’ll put my foot down, but right now I need to give in. But if you play the game too hard, the game will play you. My mother was not going to play the game.”