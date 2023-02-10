Adult Kickball Spring Season Registration Now Open

The registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 24

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero is now offering a third season of the Adult Kickball League this spring. Games will be held on Wednesday evenings/nights at the Paloma Creek Softball fields.

The spring season is scheduled to begin games on Wednesday, April 19, and run through June 7. The season will include eight evenings of games. Each game will last seven innings or 1 hour, whichever comes first. All teams will be coed, and applications are accepted on a team basis only, with a minimum of 11 players and a maximum of 15 players.

A team manager’s meeting will be held the week before games are set to begin. The time and date are to be determined.

League fees are $421 per team. Non-residents are $5 per player, and eight or more non-residents add 10 percent ($42.10). Team Registration and fees must be turned in at the front desk of the Colony Park Community Center located at 5599 Traffic Way, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 24.