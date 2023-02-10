Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status vs. LA Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury report

After playing in last night's win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is being listed as probable for tonight's matchup with the LA Clippers. The Bucks have been somewhat cautious with their top talent on back-to-backs this season, but it seems as if Antetokounmpo will indeed play on the last half of a back-to-back vs. the Clippers tonight.

It has been another MVP-level campaign for Giannis this season, as he is averaging 32.3 PPG, 12.4 RPG, and 5.4 APG. His Bucks are currently 2nd in the Eastern Conference standings, just one game behind the top-seeded Boston Celtics. Should Giannis and the Bucks continue on this path, another MVP is very possible for the superstar forward.

Putting up 54 points in his last matchup with the Clippers, Antetokounmpo came within just one point of his career-high, which was 55 points against the Washington Wizards earlier this season. With Clippers big man Ivica Zubac in foul trouble most of the night, the team was forced to go small against Giannis, which was a death sentence. Even with Zubac on the floor, there was little the Clippers could do to stop Antetokounmpo's dominance.

With newly acquired big man Mason Plumlee not yet with the Clippers, the team faces a similar predicament in this matchup vs. the Bucks to the one they had in their previous meeting. While Zubac is by no means a Giannis stopper, he is LA's best chance at defending the two-time MVP. Should he find himself in foul trouble again, there is little the Clippers can do to slow down Antetokounmpo.