Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
All Cardinals

Patrick Peterson Sounds off on What Kyler Murray, Cardinals Need in Next Head Coach

By Donnie Druin,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43uZ86_0kjTKEQd00

Former Arizona Cardinals DB Patrick Peterson knows what the franchise's next head coach needs.

PHOENIX -- Patrick Peterson has a history with the Arizona Cardinals.

Peterson was once the team's cornerstone defensive player after excelling at corner for the Cardinals for so many years, yet he quickly turned himself into a villain around the Valley after continuously talking down about the franchise.

Peterson has been with the Vikings for the past two seasons and has played Arizona in both years. From shots at former general manager Steve Keim not calling him in free agency to personal digs at Kyler Murray on his podcast, Peterson hasn't been shy on making his opinion heard.

The Cardinals are still in search of their next head coach, and Peterson says regardless of who it is, they need somebody to bring the authority:

"Man, they have to put someone in place that's not gonna take the bull jive, that's gonna be able to stand strong not only to him [Murray] but to everyone. [Somebody] that's not gonna be a pushover," said Peterson on "Speak" out in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

"A guy that's gonna run the program his way. If you don't like it, so be it. And that's gonna come with a culture change. And I hope the coach that they do find can provide that."

Full video:

The Cardinals' initial coaching search consisted of guys who could potentially fit that mold: Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans, Frank Reich and Dan Quinn among others.

Arizona swung and missed on all of them.

Now, the Cardinals are reportedly down to Mike Kafka and Lou Anarumo.

We'll see if either fit the mold Peterson desperately believes Arizona needs.

We're doing a Super Bowl LVII giveaway! Click this link to learn more

Follow All Cardinals on Facebook

Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Cardinals Keep Losing Assistant Coaches

Kliff Kingsbury to Houston?

Exclusive James Conner Interview

Re-Drafting the Arizona Cardinals' 2021 Draft Class

Sean Payton Clears the Air on Kyler, Cardinals

Podcast: NFL Draft Mailbag

Scouting Report: Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Former NFL Player Suggests Kyler Murray Might Never Play For Jonathan Gannon
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Eric Bieniemy leaves Chiefs for new offensive coordinator job
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
Vance Joseph Potential Candidate for Eagles DC Job
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Report: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins' No-Trade Clause Voided by Suspension
Tempe, AZ22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy