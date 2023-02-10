Rangers Spring Training Roster

Seventy Rangers will report to Surprise, Ariz., starting next week to begin Spring Training. .

The Texas Rangers released their full roster for Major League Spring Training on Friday, as 70 players will head to Surprise, Ariz., next week.

Pitchers and catchers report and have their first workouts on Feb. 15, though players on World Baseball Classic rosters can report a few days early. That includes pitchers Martín Pérez (Venezuela), José Leclerc (Dominican Republic) and Mitch Bratt (Canada). The rest of the roster will report and begin practice on Feb. 20.

The Spring Training game schedule starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex shared with the Royals.

The Rangers wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

The full roster, with jersey numbers, is below.

PITCHERS (41) (No., B/T): Joe Barlow (No. 68, R/R), Jacob Barnes (No. 35, R/R), Cody Bradford (No. 91, L/L), Brock Burke (No. 46, L/L), Marc Church (No. 84, R/R), Kyle Cody (No. 62, R/R), Jacob deGrom (No. 48, L/R), Danny Duffy (No. 24, L/L), Dane Dunning (No. 33, R/R), Nathan Eovaldi (No. 17, R/R), Kyle Funkhouser (No. 37, R/R), Jon Gray (No. 22, R/R), Andrew Heaney (No. 44, L/L), Taylor Hearn (No. 52, L/L), Jonathan Hernández (No. 72, R/R) Spencer Howard (No. 36, R/R), Lucas Jacobsen (No. 95, L/L) , Antoine Kelly (No. 90, L/L), Ian Kennedy (No. 21, R/R), Zak Kent (No. 78, R/R), John King (No. 32, L/L), Jake Latz (No. 73, R/L), José Leclerc (No. 25, R/R) , Chase Lee (No. 79, R/R), Jack Leiter (No. 83, R/R) , Zack Littell (No. 58, R/R), Brett Martin (No. 59, L/L) , Reyes Moronta (No. 56, R/R), Jake Odorizzi (No. 23, R/R), Glenn Otto (No. 49, R/R), Fernery Ozuna (No. 82, R/R) , Martín Pérez (No. 54, L/L), Cole Ragans (No. 50, L/L), Daniel Robert (No. 94, L/R), Kumar Rocker (No. 80, R/R) , Yerry Rodriguez (No. 51, R/R), Josh Sborz (No. 66, R/R) , Ricky Vanasco (No. 70, R//R), Avery Weems (No. 93, R/L) , Owen White (No. 76, R/R), Cole Winn (No. 60, R/R)

CATCHERS (7) (No., B/T): Cody Freeman (No. 85, R/R), David Garcia (No. 75, S/R), Mitch Garver (No. 18, R/R), Jonah Heim (No. 28, S/R), Sam Huff (No. 55, R/R), Sandy Leon (No. 12, S/R), Matt Whatley (No. 89, R/R)

INFIELDERS (11) (No., B/T): Luisangel Acuña (No. 74, R/R), Blaine Crim (No. 92, R/R), Ezequiel Duran (No. 20, R/R), Justin Foscue (No. 81, R/R), Josh Jung (No. 6, R/R), Nathaniel Lowe (No. 30, L/R), Mark Mathias (No. 9, R/R), Jonathan Ornelas (No. 16, R/R), Corey Seager (No. 5, L/R), Marcus Semien (No. 2, R/R), Josh Smith (No. 47, L/R)

OUTFIELDERS (11) (No., B/T): Evan Carter (No. 87, L/R), Clint Frazier (No. 77, R/R), Adolis García (No. 53, R/R), Dustin Harris (No. 67, L/R), Elier Hernandez (No. 38, R/R), Travis Jankowski (No. 16, L/R), Joe McCarthy (No. 41, L/L), Brad Miller (No. 13, L/R), Leody Taveras (No. 3, S/R), Bubba Thompson (No. 8, R/R), Yoshi Tsutsugo (No. 39, L/R)

