Open in App
Jefferson County, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North running for re-election

By Tristan Klinefelter,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGc1w_0kjTGwFl00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North has announced he is running for re-election.

Over the last couple of months, North has been working with the community to solve issues with emergency services and the tolling of Interstate 80.

‘St. Paddy’s Showdown’ brings international talent to DuBois

Below is North’s statement.

“An illustration of this was the battle over I-80 tolling. The toll was nothing less than an indirect tax that would have had a drastically negative impact on the county and region.  As Commissioner, I advocated publicly and forcefully against the tolling, ensuring that PennDOT understood our level of opposition. All three of your county commissioners actively contested the tolling along with our area legislators and other community leaders. The defeat of the tolling of I-80 is an example of what we can accomplish. Another example is the challenge involving emergency services. First Responders are sounding the alarm and we hear them. Only a comprehensive approach will provide lasting and effective results. Jefferson County has a first-class team of emergency service people at every level. We are coordinating our efforts with all facets of public safety and health services to meet the needs of the people of Jefferson County. Fire, ambulance, police, hospitals, educational institutions, 911 Dispatch, County EMS, boroughs, townships, legislators, and many others all have a role in making this effort a success.”

North served in the Army for 29 years and had two combat zone deployments. Veterans are one of the groups that he has his eye on.

“Jefferson County’s 2,957 veterans have my attention,” North said. “In 2022, we initiated monthly outreach to the northern and southern ends of the county. Our military affairs director holds regular office hours in Brockway and Punxsutawney, bringing services closer to you. The Federal Department of Veterans Affairs brings $24,000,000 annually to Jefferson County through VA benefits, compensation, GI Bill, and other services for our veterans and widows. Our efforts will see these benefits increase.”

North is also looking to build Jefferson County to prepare for the future with good-paying employment opportunities for a quality workforce.

“This only happens if road, rail, and air infrastructure are improved and maintained as we work with our borough/township leaders who know and understand the issues. Economic growth follows good transportation networks,” North said.

North added that he is just like other Jefferson County residents. He lives there, pays taxes and has had family there for decades.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“I am a resident and taxpayer of this county. We have deep roots in Jefferson County,” North started. “My wife Jodi and I live near Punxsutawney on part of a farm that has been in the family since the early 1800s. I am also a former auditor for Young Township. I would appreciate your support in the May primary on the Republican ticket. It would be my honor to continue to serve you as Jefferson County Commissioner.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
More windmill superloads to travel through Clearfield Co.
Clearfield, PA10 hours ago
Student charged after threat to blow up Jefferson County school
Brookville, PA15 hours ago
Curwensville asks residents to provide input for comprehensive plan
Curwensville, PA1 day ago
Greater Johnstown School District wins gold in Child Hunger Hero program
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Superior Court candidate makes stop in Blair County
Altoona, PA2 days ago
Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria honors firefighters
Northern Cambria, PA2 days ago
T-Mobile opens location in Clearfield County
Dubois, PA6 hours ago
Clearfield man wanted after storage unit burglarized
Clearfield, PA2 days ago
Jefferson County duo charged after fentanyl found near infant, police report
Reynoldsville, PA2 days ago
DuBois Central Catholic will soon have a school resource officer
Dubois, PA2 days ago
Blair Co. medical center opens new cardiac rehab center
Roaring Spring, PA10 hours ago
Red Cross called after Blair County home severely damaged in late-night fire
Duncansville, PA1 day ago
Altoona teen found with gun, drugs after running from traffic stop, Troopers report
Altoona, PA13 hours ago
One injured after car crashes into storefront at Logan Towne Center in Altoona
Altoona, PA10 hours ago
Family Services Inc. opens new family shelter in Altoona
Altoona, PA8 hours ago
Brush fire risks for Pa: What you can do to prevent them
Shirleysburg, PA2 days ago
Port Matilda woman charged with insurance fraud nearly 2 years after crash, AG says
Port Matilda, PA1 day ago
Blair County serial burglar hit with more charges, police say
Hollidaysburg, PA1 day ago
Police: Centre County woman steals over $65,000 from father’s bank account
Bellefonte, PA2 days ago
Joyce visits border to address fentanyl crisis
Mcallen, TX2 days ago
Wanted Altoona man flees after passenger falls from car, later caught
Altoona, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy