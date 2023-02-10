Aaron Rodgers says Tom Brady retiring won't influence his decision about NFL future, calls that narrative 'ridiculous'

It's the idea that Rodgers wouldn't retire because he wouldn't want to share the spotlight in Canton, Ohio, with Tom Brady, who retired earlier this month after 23 seasons and seven Super Bowl championships. A player is first eligible for the Hall of Fame five years after they retire.
Aaron Rodgers says Tom Brady's retirement won't impact his decision, blames media for creating that narrative
But their decisions don't have anything to do with his.
"The idea that I wouldn't want to share the stage with Tom and J.J. Watt I think is ridiculous," Rodgers said this week. "It's already going to be an incredible Hall of Fame class. It's not even in the thought process. Their decisions don't impact my own decision, doesn't make me want to come back so I can have my own stage or whatever. That's just not how I think. I don't think like that."
"I have a ton of respect for him and for what he's accomplished," Rodgers said. "He's one of one, for sure. It seems like this is the final, final (decision). There's not going to be a change of heart."
However, Rodgers said athletes should be given the opportunity to change their minds.
"I think there always needs to be that room," Rodgers said. "Unless you have some sort of major injury I don't know if anybody can ever be 100% when they say they're retired. If some crazy opportunity comes up that you just can't pass, if you still have the itch, leaving the door open is probably not the worst thing."
Rodgers said he is now heading to an isolation retreat in the coming weeks where it will be just him alone in his thoughts in a dark room for four days. He plans to do a lot of self-reflection in that time where he hopes to "be closer" to his "final, final decision."
