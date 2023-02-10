Open in App
Atlantic, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Enters Post-Season Play with Momentum

By Tom Robinson,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHexL_0kjTGHVK00

(Atlantic) Atlantic carries an eight-game winning streak into Saturday’s Class 3A Girls’ Regional Quarterfinal basketball game against Clarinda. The Trojans ended the regular season with a two-point over Harlan to secure a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference Title.

Atlantic enters post-season play with a (17-4) record and faces the (8-13) Cardinals. This is the third meeting between these two squads. Atlantic won both matchups, 52-35 and 43-24.

Atlantic Head Coach Dan Vargason says the Cardinals were in the game down to the end the last time they faced off.

Vargason says they are preparing for what they do know and the new wrinkles that may be thrown at them.

He says the Cardinals have some size, shooters, and players that can drive.

Freshman Addison Wagner, averaging (10.7) points per game, leads the Cardinals in scoring, and Taylor Cole averages seven points. Bailey Nordyke is the leading rebounder with 6.1 per outing.

The Trojans are led in scoring by Patyn Harter, with 14.8 points per game. Jada Jensen averages 10.8, and Aubrey Guyer 8.6 points per contest.

Atlantic averages 49 points per outing, but perhaps the defense is the big key to their success, allowing teams on average 32.5 points per game.

The tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. We will have the broadcast on 95.7 FM. The pre-game starts at 6:40 p.m.

