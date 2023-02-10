Alert Issued For 'Critically Missing Adult' Last Seen In Pajamas

Police are asking for the public's help locating a critically missing man that went missing in the Leesburg area, authorities say.

Ansar Hussain Zaidi, 72, was last seen at his home on Fort Evans Road on Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

The Leesburg man was last known to be wearing a maroon long-sleeved collard shirt and pajama pants.

Zaidi has brown hair and brown eyes and stands around 5-foot-6. He may be driving a black Nissan Rogue with the Virginia plate number: USP9791.

Police believe that Zaidi's disappearance may be a threat to his safety.

Anyone who has seen Zaidi, or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.