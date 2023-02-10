Lucky Maryland Lottery Player Wins 'Cash4Life' On Ticket Sold At Baltimore Liquor Store

A lucky Marylander will receive $1,000 a day for life after a lucky draw with a Maryland Lottery ticket from a Baltimore liquor store, officials say.

The unidentified player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the Feb. 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors, located at 7005 Security Boulevard, according to Maryland Lottery officials.

Winning numbers for the life-altering ticket were 1-5-7-30-36 with a "Cash Ball" of 4.

Winners of the Cash4Life game have the option to win $1,000 for life, paid in annual installments of $365,000, or a one-time payment of $7 million before taxes.

Winners have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. Chadwick Liquors will also receive a $7,500 prize for selling the lucky ticket.