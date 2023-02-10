‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Simone Ashley Reveals Why She ‘Hated’ Wearing a Corset in The Series

Bridgerton has some of the most jaw-dropping costume designs that perfectly fit the glamour and prestige of the Regency era. From poofed skirts, bold colors, and sky-high wigs, Bridgerton Season 2 did not skimp on the tight bodices and corsets that gave the female cast a tantalizing figure. Before Anthony gives in to the desire to rip off Kate’s corset in Bridgerton Season 2, Simone Ashley says it was dreadful having to wear one.

Simone Ashley wearing teal dress in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 | via Netflix

The costume designers for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 stuck the historical use of corsets

Corsets have been a part of the female wardrobe for centuries. While the Victorian era had a higher emphasis on the cinching and hourglass figure it provided. Bridgerton and Bridgerton Season 2 changed it a bit, as it had thousands of outfits to use. According to Refinery 29, renowned corset maker Mr. Pearl worked on the series, and the corsets were meant to emphasize the bust. “Their bosoms were to appear as though they were blossoming,” explained Mr. Pearl.

Many could say the corset was all about the sexuality of a woman and the male gaze. During the Regency era, showing off your ankles or legs was seen as blasphemous. The only area visible was the chest. The corset cinched the waist and pushed a woman’s breasts upward. But for Bridgerton, the costume design team made a few changes and made half-corsets.

Costume designer Ellen Mirojnick admits, “Of course, a corset will never be truly comfortable.” The importance of a corset continued in Bridgerton Season 2, and Simone Ashley was not shy to admit that wearing the constricting garment was less than fun.

Simone Ashley explains the pitfalls of wearing a corset for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 and how it affects the body

Simone explained how beautiful the costuming was in Bridgerton Season 2, but wearing a corset made it difficult. In an interview with Glamour, the actor was unaware of the challenges of wearing one, like being unable to put on her shoes or eating a proper meal. She even calls wearing one “painful.” At one point, Ashley claims she tore her shoulder.

“I hated wearing those corsets filming Bridgerton. They’re so beautiful, but I hate them — never again!” exclaimed the actor.

Her co-star Nicola Coughlan also expressed her distaste for the garment in the first season by saying, “Taking off a corset at the end of the day just feels incredible. It’s a bra times 10,000. Your ribs are just like, Ah.” But while working on Bridgerton Season 2, Ashley explains how wearing a corset for hours physically changed her midsection, according to What to Watch.

“Corsets push everything down to the bottom of your stomach. That means when you take them off, you’ve got a little bump,” she said. Ashley also explains how the corset gave her “a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you’re just back to how your body is.” It is no surprise as corsets are famously now used to help push in the waist muscles and train them to retain a more curvy figure. The actor is relieved the costuming has changed to allow the female cast to wear bras, making a more comfortable filming experience.

Kate Sharma’s corset incorporated Indian heritage

For Bridgerton Season 2, Ashley’s character and her family helmed from India. The Sharma’s traveled to Britain to announce Edwina Sharma was ready for the marriage market. Fans were overjoyed at the series’s ability to interweave aspects of Indian culture that felt natural. Bridgerton Season 2 paid homage to Chai tea, tradition pre-wedding traditions, and the overall color scheme.

Sophie Canal told The Hollywood Reporter, “I portrayed her in jewel tones of India, teals, and purples, reflecting where she’s from.” Kate’s garments also included Indian-style sleeves. Bridgerton Season 2 also portrayed India with Kate’s corsets. “We were using Indian embroidery for Kate’s corsets, as well,” said Canal.