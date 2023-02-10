Missing stage speaker latest instance of vandalism in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. ( WKRG ) – A missing speaker from the stage on Main Street in Lucedale points to the latest case of vandalism in the city.

“That’s not the first thing they stole. If you see something, say something. Just as fast as we put things together, they’re tearing it up,” said Mayor Doug Lee.

The city and Downtown Merchants of Lucedale initially split the cost of the audio equipment for the stage. A second speaker is still in-tact and able to be used for Second Saturdays and other events until the missing one is found or replaced.

It went missing sometime after it was last used for the Christmas Parade in December and when the merchants tested out the speakers in late January before their next event. The Chamber of Commerce and other storefronts along Main Street have shown signs of suspected break-ins in the last month, but nothing was reported stolen.

Police Chief Kellum Fairley said they will put the speaker’s serial number in the National Crime Information Center so it is flagged in case it is bought and sold somewhere or turns up during an investigation.

Wires hang where a speaker used to be on Main street.

A tile is chipped and others missing from the amphitheater in Lucedale City Park.

Flowers were stolen from a hanging basket days after being planted in October.

Vandalism has been an issue downtown and in most of the city’s parks since the second half of 2022. Flower pots were dumped and fall decorations stolen along Main Street in October.

Equipment in the bathrooms at the Main Street information kiosk, Lucedale City Park, Benyard Park and the soccer and baseball fields are routinely found damaged when city staff return to work on Mondays.

“We’re gonna have to do something with cameras on city-owned property to catch some of these folks and make an example out of them,” Mayor Lee said in October .

Art students at George County High School are replacing 300 tiles at the amphitheater in Lucedale City Park. Some have weathered over time, but the mayor believes others have been damaged by thrown rocks.

A fence will also be installed around some of the city’s soccer and baseball fields to protect them from drivers doing donuts in the parking lot and crossing over into the grass. The city will need every field when over 400 players begin the season on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“You can’t play soccer on them because they got big ruts in them. We fill them up, but it’s happened a number of times now. So the fence will help there,” said Alderman-At-Large Louis Valentine.

Anyone who witnesses a crime or knows of people responsible for any vandalism in the city can call the police department at 601-947-3261 or send an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at http://mscoastcrimestoppers.com /.

