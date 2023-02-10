West Virginia House approves $105M additional incentive for Form Energy

(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s House of Delegates voted Friday to approve a bill that will send $105 million in incentives to a new Form Energy iron-air batter facility in Weirton.

House Bill 2882 is the second phase of incentive funding for the project expected to ultimately give $290 million to the facility, which produces batteries significantly increasing the ability for utility companies to store energy at a large scale for up to 100 hours instead of the current average of 4-6 hours.

The bill passed 69-25 with six abstaining.

The deal was announced in December with Form promising up to $750 million spent on the project and 750 new full-time jobs .

The first phase of incentives were $75 million to prepare the site, with a supplemental appropriation of $110 million planned for fiscal year 2025 based on Form Energy meeting projections for employees, product ordered, megawatts of battery produced and equipment for the facility.

The project land and facility will remain state property on 55 acres in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River. It is near the former Weirton Steel facility.

Majority Whip Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, called the deal “risky business,” saying it is startup capital for a startup company with just $30 million guaranteed return for the state in rent.

“They are not proven, they are a startup,” Gearheart said.

Others questioned Form Energy’s investors, such as Bill Gates, and their need for incentives.

“We are going to pass the mother of all crony capitalist deals,” said Del. Todd Kirby, R, Raleigh.

Del. Daniel Linville, R, Cabell, said some are concerned these batteries will put coal power out of business, but instead he believes it will help coal by increasing energy storage capacity. He noted the coal industry is scheduled to receive $75 million in annual tax credits based on a bill that passed committee this week and will likely be heard by the full House of Delegates next week.

“We need to end this debate, pass this bill and get back to building West Virginia’s economy,” Linville said.