Over 200 Bellevue Fire Department employees receiving 9% raise this year

(The Center Square) – Over 200 employees of the Bellevue Fire Department are receiving a boost to their pay this year.

The City of Bellevue and the International Association of Firefighters Union, Local 1604 agreed on a labor agreement for 2023 that will see a near 9% wage increase for union members.

The union currently represents over 200 employees working in the positions of firefighter, firefighter/engineer, firefighter/paramedic, lieutenant and Captain.

When the 12-month contract extension was being negotiated, federal predictions were that the cost of living in 2023 would fall somewhere between 9-10%, according to Bellevue Fire Department Public Information Officer Heather Wong.

“The rate of 8.9% was the negotiated increase,” Wong confirmed to The Center Square in an email. “This cost-of-living adjustment applies only to the firefighters and paramedics employed with the Bellevue Fire Department.”

Other changes that come from the agreement include an increase in the holiday accruals to reflect the addition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday for employees; a new option to transfer 24 hours of holiday leave from each employee’s accrual for the purpose of conducting union business, which in turn, creates a Union Leave Bank; and an increase of the maximum holiday time that can be sold back from 120 to 144 hours.

There are two other International Association of Firefighters Union, Local 1604 bargaining units representing fire prevention officers and battalion chiefs, neither of which are receiving any cost-of-living increase as their contracts are still being negotiated. Similarly, administrative staff who are not represented by a union are not receiving the 8.9% raise, according to Wong.

Overtime rates will be affected in that base wages are used to calculate the rate of pay. Overtime allowed the city's firefighters to become among the highest paid employees in the city.

One firefighter made $319,523 in 2022 due to $178,059 in overtime, according to city data. He had a base salary of $124,638 but working overtime pushed him to the second highest paid employee behind city manager Brad Miyake's $350,037.

Another firefighter made $305,337 with $162,626 in overtime to make him the third-highest paid employee in the city.The agreement will result in an increased cost to the City of Bellevue of approximately $830,000 in addition to what has already been budgeted for the department in 2023, according to the resolution .