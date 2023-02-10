Open in App
Kern County, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

Hearing scheduled to set trial date in 5-year-old’s killing

By Jason Kotowski,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yCFb_0kjT44vp00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton had a brief court appearance Friday in which attorneys set a status conference next month to schedule a trial date.

Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 30, are charged with murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting that happened six years ago. They’re due back in court March 7.

3 members of Kern County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council resign

“On that date we can confirm and discuss a more firm start date,” Autumn Paine, Knight’s attorney, said in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVLdP_0kjT44vp00
Jonathan Knight, file image

On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason and his brother were in a car driven by their mother’s boyfriend as they headed home from Maya Cinemas. A dark sedan followed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMooY_0kjT44vp00
Jeremy King, file image

As the car the boys were in turned west onto California Avenue from S Street, a passenger in the sedan leaned out the front window and opened fire, police said.

Gunfire struck Kason, killing him, and wounded his then-7-year-old brother. The boyfriend, Dayvon Vercher, an East Side Crips gang member believed to have been the intended target, was unharmed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA
Jury convicts 1, fails to reach verdict for other defendant in 2020 homicide
Bakersfield, CA15 hours ago
Man gets life without parole for 2017 gang-related homicide
Bakersfield, CA14 hours ago
Man accused of pistol-whipping Studio Movie Grill employee makes ‘open plea’
Bakersfield, CA9 hours ago
Most Popular
Ex-BC student Jose Bello held to answer on murder charge
Bakersfield, CA15 hours ago
Free after 4 decades in prison, Cedric Struggs speaks with 17 News
Bakersfield, CA12 hours ago
Woman pleads no contest to all charges in deadly crash
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Arraignment postponed for driver charged with murder in crash
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Case against Wests built on child’s statement: attorney
California City, CA1 day ago
Man gets 6 years in stabbing death of Hells Angels affiliate
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Trucker shot at vehicle with children inside: reports
Taft, CA12 hours ago
BPD searching for 2 men allegedly involved in an assault
Bakersfield, CA8 hours ago
Ex-BPD assistant chief pleads no contest to ‘wet reckless’ in DUI case
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Man charged in Shafter shooting appears in court
Shafter, CA2 days ago
Claim filed in deadly South Vineland Road crash
Bakersfield, CA10 hours ago
Defense attorneys in West murder case seek missing evidence
California City, CA1 day ago
Man pleads not guilty to 6 counts of attempted murder in Taft Highway shooting
Shafter, CA2 days ago
Deputies searching for vehicle in connection to man's death in Tulare County
Goshen, CA18 hours ago
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 16, 2023
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
2 take plea deals in robbery where victim was pepper-sprayed
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Accused gunman in Baker Street killing had ‘beef’ with victim: docs
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Man who dialed 911 for deadly South Vineland Road BPD crash describes what he saw
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Man gets 10 years in fatal drunken driving crash
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Taft woman fatally stabs man in domestic dispute: KCSO
Taft, CA3 days ago
Woman allegedly stabs and kills man during domestic dispute in Taft
Taft, CA3 days ago
Videos show dogs beaten with baseball bat at Bakersfield home: warrant
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Missing 10-year-old has returned home: BPD
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
BPD search for 2 gunmen in Clifton St homicide investigation
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Man dead following 'domestic violence incident' in Taft
Taft, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy