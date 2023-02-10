The Church of England considers ‘gender-neutral’ God

The Church of England is considering gender-neutral language to refer to God, meaning sermons would no longer refer to God as a “he.”

In a debate that goes back years, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: “God is not male or female. God is not definable.” Some congregations are already using more inclusive language.

Language tweaks would not be imminent, and the church will further explore this issue with the Faith and Order Commission. There are no immediate plans to revise services.

