Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See more from this location?
ESPN 690

Jacksonville’s Elections: Vote-by-Mail Procedures Have Changed

By Lucia Viti,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ribTY_0kjT3H4Y00

As Jacksonville gears up for the March Unitary Elections, 2023 Duval County mail in voting procedures now require a mail in ballot request every two-years as opposed to the former four-year legislation guideline.

Describing the law as good news that will save the County money, Mike Hogan, Supervisor of Elections for Duval County, says the County has already sent 99,000 notices to people to update their mail in ballot requests. Almost 50,000 voters have since responded to the County’s vote-by-mail request.

“We were sending hundreds of mail ballot requests to people that had moved without telling us,” he said. “This will save us a lot of money but not sending ballots to someone who is no longer there.”

In addition to noting the expense incurred by sending mail in ballots to homes vacant of their original occupants, Hogan expressed his concern for ballots becoming “accessed by someone else who would use it to vote.”

“Keeping the role clean is going to be very effective if it’s done every general election,” he said. “The data is more accurate as more people request mail in ballots more often.”

Because the law is new, Hogan said the County also sent messages via social media and the Duval County voter information website informing voters to request a new mail in ballot form for the March election.

According to Hogan, mail in ballots can also be used to vote early or at the polls as the system is designed to accept the first ballot “in.”

“There’s no penalty in not using a mail in ballot,” he concluded. “Mail in voting has a deadline because there’s just so much time needed to get the mail out and back to us.”

Mail in ballots can still be requested for Jacksonville’s Mayoral election set for March 21, 2023.

March 11 is the last day to request a mail in ballot to be sent to you.

For additional information: https://www.duvalelections.com/




Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jacksonville, FL
Bill targeting panhandling in Jacksonville passes, 30-day grace period begins today
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Developers behind Nocatee, eTown propose 6,000-acre development in Southeast Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
City of Jacksonville announces the return of Jax River Jams
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Most Popular
FSCJ nursing program forms training partnership with Mayo Clinic
Jacksonville, FL11 hours ago
New improvements and attractions announced for Jacksonville Beach Pier
Jacksonville Beach, FL1 day ago
First Coast High School has ‘controlled dismissal’ after being on lockdown due to shooting threat
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Pedestrian struck and killed on Philips Highway; 23rd traffic fatality this year in Duval County
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Clay County Sheriff’s Office says baby found safe, suspect still on the loose
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Dog owners ‘devasted’ to see closing of popular Dog Wood Park on Jacksonville’s southside
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Florida woman, 67, fatally shoots armed intruder in her home
Interlachen, FL1 day ago
The 2023 World of Nations Celebrations kicks off this weekend
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Remembering Jared Bridegan - where the murder case stands one year later
Jacksonville Beach, FL1 day ago
MAD DADS asks the community to help identify suspected killer of Ulysses Lynch Jr.
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Traffic Alert: All lanes of Main St. at I-295 clear after multi-vehicle crash with injuries
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy