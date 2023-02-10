Open in App
Alice, TX
KZTV 10

Alice man charged with murder after wife found dead with gunshot wound

By Illi-Anna Martinez,

7 days ago
An Alice man is in custody after being charged for the murder of his estranged wife.

According to Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno, on Thursday around 1:43 a.m., deputies were sent to a home on County Road 1554 after a 10-year-old girl called for help.

When they arrived on-scene, deputies found 44-year-old Rebecca Letson had been shot.

Bueno said the 10-year-old girl was Letson's daughter, who told deputies her father allegedly shot her mother.

Bueno told KRIS 6 News it appeared Letson was shot and killed with a shotgun.

42-year-old Paul Anthony Vasquez was arrested following a traffic stop at Main Street for reckless driving and was later charged with driving under the influence.

After further investigation, Vasquez was served with a warrant Thursday afternoon and charged for murder, officials said.

His bond is $1 million.

It is still unclear what lead up to the shooting, but Bueno said Vasquez had a history of violence.

"It's a very sad situation," Bueno said.

The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

The 10-year-old girl was with Child Protective Services before she was placed with other family members.

