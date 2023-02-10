Alice man charged with murder after wife found dead with gunshot wound

An Alice man is in custody after being charged for the murder of his estranged wife.
According to Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno, on Thursday around 1:43 a.m., deputies were sent to a home on County Road 1554 after a 10-year-old girl called for help.
When they arrived on-scene, deputies found 44-year-old Rebecca Letson had been shot.
Bueno said the 10-year-old girl was Letson's daughter, who told deputies her father allegedly shot her mother.
Bueno told KRIS 6 News it appeared Letson was shot and killed with a shotgun.
42-year-old Paul Anthony Vasquez was arrested following a traffic stop at Main Street for reckless driving and was later charged with driving under the influence.
After further investigation, Vasquez was served with a warrant Thursday afternoon and charged for murder, officials said.
His bond is $1 million.
It is still unclear what lead up to the shooting, but Bueno said Vasquez had a history of violence.
"It's a very sad situation," Bueno said.
The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the case.
The 10-year-old girl was with Child Protective Services before she was placed with other family members.
