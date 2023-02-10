8 details you might have missed in the first 'Fast X' trailer

Jason Momoa introduces us to a new "Fast" villain, Dante. But his whole vengeance scheme may be based on a false narrative. Universal Pictures

The first "Fast X" trailer is here and it introduces us to a new villain, Dante (Jason Momoa).

Insider broke down some of the smaller details and larger picture items you may have overlooked.

Dante's motive against Dom's entire extended family may be flawed.

Little B is definitely a lot older than he was in the last movie. Universal Pictures

"Fast X" takes place a few years after "Fast 9."

Some time has definitely transpired since the last movie in the franchise.

Little Brian was about 4 years old in "F9." Now, he's old enough for Dom to be teaching him the basics about driving, even if he won't have a license for a few more years.

Vin Diesel and Rita Moreno in "Fast X." Universal Pictures

Rita Moreno is playing Dom's grandmother.

If you were surprised to see the Oscar winner in the new trailer, "Fast" star and producer Vin Diesel announced Moreno would join the cast last year as part of the Toretto family.

"So much of the saga has kind of been about fatherhood," Diesel told Entertainment Tonight . "The quintessential moment in the first film, Dom is talking about his father. And at some point, I felt like the audience would need to see some of the incredible females that have led to this family, that have been responsible for Dom and this family that kind of gravitates around this character, where some of these ideals come from."

"In 9, we play with Dom's father, which is Jack. You're introduced to Jack. And so, it was a natural kind of thing to say, 'Here's the Abuela,'" he added.

You'll spot Brian and Jesse if you look closely at the photos. Universal Pictures

Dom has photos from 2001's "The Fast and the Furious" hanging up in his garage.

Early in the trailer, you can spy three different photos in Dom's garage. The first features Jesse and Brian from the first film. Jesse was killed by the end of the 2001 movie.

There's another image of Dom and Letty to its right. In the top-right corner appears to be a sentimental photo of Brian and Dom sitting with their cars.

If you were trying to recall where in the vast "Fast" franchise Dante is going to come into play, the "Fast X" trailer is retconning "Fast Five." Universal Pictures

The whole premise of "Fast X" is likely going to be over a huge misunderstanding.

Jason Momoa's villain, Dante, is out for revenge because he believes Dom and Brian killed his father, Reyes, in 2011's "Fast Five."

Reyes, as you may recall, was a corrupt businessman and crime lord in Rio de Janeiro.

In the trailer, he kidnaps Dom's son and threatens his extended family.

There's just one tiny problem with Dante's plan: Dom and Brian had nothing to do with Reyes' murder. Luke Hobbs (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) shot Reyes dead instead of taking him into custody.

Since The Rock didn't want to return for "Fast X" despite Diesel's public request , the "Fast" saga may be setting Hobbs' character up to be hunted down in the future or killed off from the $5 billion franchise .

As Dom says, you don't turn your back on family.

"Fast X" will apparently flash back to the 2011 movie a lot. Universal Pictures

We're returning to the bank vault heist in "Fast Five."

If the vault heist in the trailer looked familiar, it's because it's straight out of "Fast Five."

Director Louis Leterrier (who took over directing duties when Justin Lin stepped down) told Entertainment Weekly we'll see a lot of flashback scenes to "Fast Five" from the villains' perspective.

"That chase with the safe, it's the greatest moment in cinema history, so we were like, 'Let's Rashomon this scene," Leterrier said. "What if we experience this scene through the eyes of Reyes [Joaquim de Almeida], the guys who the safe belongs to, and Dom and Brian [Paul Walker] are the thieves that kill them?'"

Dom and Dante are night and day. Universal Pictures

Dante is supposed to be the antithesis of Dom, right down to his bright clothes.

"He's studied Dom for years, and he actually forged himself as the anti-Dom," Leterrier told EW. "He is the yang of his yin, the antichrist of his Christ. When Dom wears blacks or whites, he wears nothing but colors."

Leterrier added: "Dom has a close shaved head, he has the hair, he paints his nails. He has the same car, but different — Dom will drive a Dodge, he will drive a Chevy. That's the thing: he teases him, he pushes Dom's buttons."

If you rewatch the trailer, you'll notice Dante's more flashy apparel compared to Dom's signature solid cut-off shirts.

Brian is named after Paul Walker's character. Universal Pictures

Dom's son is wearing a shirt with the word "protect."

That's not going so well in the trailer as Dante winds up kidnapping Brian.

Daniela Melchior in "Fast X." Universal Pictures

It doesn't look like Daniela Melchior's character is going to fare well in the race against Dom and Dante.

From the trailer, it looks like the bright-yellow car she's racing alongside them is going to flip at some point.