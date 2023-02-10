Who is Moon Girl? Marvel's smartest superhero heads to Disneyland, Disney+

Disney California Adventure Park guests will have the chance to meet Moon Girl from the new Disney series “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" for a limited time starting Feb. 15. Disneyland Resort, Christian Thompson

Move over, Spider-Man.

Disney audiences are about to meet a new teenage superhero on screen and in person at Disneyland Resort : Moon Girl.

" Marvel's Moon Girl and Dinosaur Devil " premieres Friday on the Disney Channel and Wednesday on Disney+, the same day she arrives at Disney California Adventure Park .

Guests visiting the park Wednesday will be treated to a special one-day-only Moon Girl celebration , including a stage show on the Hollywood Backlot Stage and a cavalcade along Hollywood Blvd.

Moon Girl will continue to appear in the park for a limited time for meet-and-greets with guests. Her visits come as Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World host Celebrate Soulfully, a monthslong celebration of Black heritage and culture.

Who is Moon Girl?

Lunella Lafayette is a young "super-genius" and the main character of " Marvel's Moon Girl and Dinosaur Devil ." She transforms into Moon Girl to fight crime alongside Dinosaur Devil, a big red T-rex.

Like Peter Parker's Spider-Man, Moon Girl is from New York, specifically the Lower East Side.

How old is Moon Girl?

She's 13 years old in the show, which notably differs from Marvel comic books in which she is 9 years old .

Is Moon Girl the smartest Marvel character?

Marvel describes her as the " smartest person on Earth ," which makes her smarter than Iron Man Tony Stark and Hulk Bruce Banner.

She builds her own weapons.

