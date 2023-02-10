Judge denies Starpoint parent's petition to prevent cancellation of season

The Starpoint Central School District announced Wednesday it canceled the remainder of the 2022-2023 Starpoint High School wrestling season due to "serious allegations" against members of the team.

According to the district, "serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of its Varsity Wrestling Team" were received.

A petition was filed in State Supreme Court in Niagara County by the parents of some of the members of the team to challenge the district's decision to cancel the remainder of the season. Judge Frank Caruso denied the petition and declined to sign it.

According to the petition, incidents occurred on January 24 and January 25, both involving the same team member.

The incident on January 24 occurred during practice and a coach reprimanded the players and practice continued.

The incident on January 25 occurred during a practice that was not on school property but coaches were present. One of the coaches went to the team member's home later that night to ask him to remain with the team. The petition says the team member agreed to remain with the team.

The incidents were brought to the district's attention by the mother of the team member allegedly targeted in both incidents about two weeks later.

When asked for comment the district provided the following statement:

"Due to the involvement of law enforcement and other legal implications, we are not at liberty to disclose additional details concerning the underlying circumstances."

Superintendent, Dr. Sean Croft