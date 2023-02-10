Brie Bella Reveals Why She Thought Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Would Not Happen (Exclusive)

Brie Bella wasn't sure if Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev would ever say "I do." On Friday, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the Bella twins at SiriusXM's Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and Brie revealed why she doubted that her sister would make it down the aisle.

"I didn't think they were gonna get married,I'll be honest," Brie told ET of Nikki and Artem, who did, in fact, tie the knot back in August of 2022.

As for why Brie wasn't confident that the Paris nuptials would proceed, she teased that it's something fans will see play out on the finale of Nikki and Artem's four-part wedding special on E!, Nikki Bella Says I Do .

"There was a situation, which --I think it airs next week and we're all gonna see --that happened. The wedding was delayed... an hour and a half, which took away from the reception," Brie said. "I'm gonna put a little bit on Artem on that one,'cause there was a miscommunication."

While Nikki told ET that her "feet were warm" ahead of the nuptials, she admitted that "Artem might've had a bit of cold feet " before they exchanged vows.

"It was more of a situation that happened that you're gonna see on the season finale," Nikki said. "What I love about him is he takes things very seriously.I'm like, 'You just go with the flow,' [but] Artem doesn't do that. He's like, 'Everything has to be perfect and right.'"

As all the drama went down, Nikki said she was unbothered and enjoying her day.

"I was actually sipping champagne with my veil on," she revealed. "When they were having the conversation I was just like, 'Can you guys just tell me when you're ready?'"

Brie, meanwhile, "thought Artem was gonna be going back on a plane back to the states," something that would've "100 percent" caused her to give him "a Bella Buster."

"I think he could feel it from my eyes, 'cause I was literallystaring at him, like, 'You have to be kidding me,'" Brie recalled of Artem. "He could feel my energy."

In the end, though, Nikki said that she and Brie "have to give our men a break, because we're not easy."

"When you marry one of us, you're actually marrying both of us and it's not an easy thing," she said. "We, I guess, wouldn't make good reality TV if we were easy, right? It's just drama kind of finds us."

With the drama well behind her at this point, Nikki said she's able to watch it all play out and "just have a good laugh about it."

"The wedding itself was so magical and beautiful and it was more than I could have ever expected," she explained. "It was our conversation before that we had that was very difficult."

Ultimately, that "tough conversation" is one that Nikki is glad she and Artem had, because "some people don't have these conversations and they can end up divorced."

"Artem and I did things a little backwards -- we had our baby first and then we got married -- and there were things that we just never chatted about, how we raise our son, or how we see life, and when we become one as a family, so that was the hard part," Nikki said of their son, 2-year-old Matteo."It's hard to re-watch, but also it's just good for people to see. It's gonna help a lot of couples."

While The Bellas Podcast hosts gear up for it all to play out on TV, they're excited to be in Phoenix, Arizona, to attend Super Bowl LVII , where their Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We are so fired up. We were raised here in Phoenix, Arizona, our Eagles are in the Super Bowl, we have family all around us, and now Rihanna's performing ," Nikki told ET. "It's all gonna be incredible."

Nikki and Brie are Eagles fans courtesy of their grandfather, who was raised in South Philadelphia after making his way to the U.S. from Italy.

"He raised all of us as diehard Eagles fans. Until the day he died he still had the Philly papers shipped to him. Everything had to be Philly," Nikki said. "We're very, very passionate. We celebrate in a different kind of way. It could be a bit aggressive, but it's because we have so much brotherly love."

"I wouldn't say it's aggressive," Brie chimed in."It's more like a toddler. We have so much excitement we can't control it."

Super Bowl LVII airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox.

