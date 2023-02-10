Open in App
Canajoharie, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Daily Gazette

Canajoharie man, 41, remains missing; Calls renewed for help finding him

By Steven Cook,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDwkn_0kjSzYIh00
Kevin White - Source: New York State Police

CANAJOHARIE – The New York State Police Friday asked for the public’s help in finding a Canajoharie man missing nearly a month.

Kevin White, 41, of Canajoharie, was last seen Jan. 12, police said.

He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has read/brown hair and a beard.

The New York State Police are assisting the Canajoharie Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Canajoharie Police and the sheriff’s office have made previous pleas for help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPntN_0kjSzYIh00

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canajoharie Police Department at 518-673-3111, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 518-853-5500 or the New York State Police at 518-783-3211.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy