Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Takes Another Swipe At “Woke” Democrats

NYC’s Mixxy Mayor, Eric Adams , is again picking a fight with “Woke” Democrats.

Adams double-downed on his initial remarks while directing criticism toward the New York City Council members. Following President Biden’s State of The Union address to the nation, Adams appeared on Morning Joe on Wednesday morning.

The Mayor, who doesn’t miss an event in NYC, was at SOTU as a guest of Representative Adriano Espaillat and was asked about the so-called disconnect between working-class voters and the Democratic Party.

Adams, a former registered Republican for several years, claims “a hemorrhaging of our Latino community, our AAPI communities that’s leaving the traditional Democratic base,” is happening because of “woke” policies.

The New York Mayor claims the “woke” Dems are “the loudest and those who consider themselves to be ‘woke,” and blames them for the trend.

Adams says the Democrats “have to speak at those issues that are important: jobs, public safety, educating our children, good health care. Just these common kitchen-table issues that we moved away from.”

“We’re Not For Defunding The Police”

He followed that up with an interview with CNN This Morning on Thursday, telling Don Lemon that a “small number” of the “loudest” Democrats have “hijacked the true meaning of the Democratic Party.”

“We’re not for defunding the police.” He points out. “We’re not for attacking businesses.”

He continues, “We’re for jobs. We’re for growth.”

The NYC Mayor also spoke on an ongoing matter with the City Council. Per the New York Post , the council’s Progressive Caucus asked members to sign onto a two-page “Statement of Principles.”

It read: “We will do everything we can to reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and the Department of Correction, and prioritize and fund alternative safety infrastructure that truly invests in our communities.”

According to the Gothamist’s reporting , nine caucus members left following the statement’s release.

“They’re calling for removing members of their own caucus if they don’t sign a pledge to defund the police,” Adams claims. “That is not who we are as Democrats.

The Progressive Caucus defended its policy, stating:

“Unlike the mayor, we want guidance counselors supporting our students with mental health crises instead of cops; we want social workers to get homeless New Yorkers the support they need instead of the NYPD. The mayor is cutting essential services that working New Yorkers rely on the most, and we think that approach threatens the safety of our communities,” said Progressive Caucus co-chairs Shahana Hanif and Lincoln Restler and vice-chairs Carmen De La Rosa and Jennifer Gutieěrrez.”

Photo: Pacific Press / Getty

