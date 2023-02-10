Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
HipHopWired

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Takes Another Swipe At “Woke” Democrats

By Tron Snow,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPRMz_0kjSzTt400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5pzf_0kjSzTt400

Source: Pacific Press / Getty / Mayor Eric Adams

NYC’s Mixxy Mayor, Eric Adams , is again picking a fight with “Woke” Democrats.

Adams double-downed on his initial remarks while directing criticism toward the New York City Council members. Following President Biden’s State of The Union address to the nation, Adams appeared on Morning Joe on Wednesday morning.

The Mayor, who doesn’t miss an event in NYC, was at SOTU as a guest of Representative Adriano Espaillat and was asked about the so-called disconnect between working-class voters and the Democratic Party.

Adams, a former registered Republican for several years, claims “a hemorrhaging of our Latino community, our AAPI communities that’s leaving the traditional Democratic base,” is happening because of “woke” policies.

The New York Mayor claims the “woke” Dems are “the loudest and those who consider themselves to be ‘woke,” and blames them for the trend.

Adams says the Democrats “have to speak at those issues that are important: jobs, public safety, educating our children, good health care. Just these common kitchen-table issues that we moved away from.”

“We’re Not For Defunding The Police”

He followed that up with an interview with CNN This Morning on Thursday, telling Don Lemon that a “small number” of the “loudest” Democrats have “hijacked the true meaning of the Democratic Party.”

“We’re not for defunding the police.” He points out. “We’re not for attacking businesses.”

He continues, “We’re for jobs. We’re for growth.”

The NYC Mayor also spoke on an ongoing matter with the City Council. Per the New York Post , the council’s Progressive Caucus asked members to sign onto a two-page “Statement of Principles.”

It read: “We will do everything we can to reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and the Department of Correction, and prioritize and fund alternative safety infrastructure that truly invests in our communities.”

According to the Gothamist’s reporting , nine caucus members left following the statement’s release.

“They’re calling for removing members of their own caucus if they don’t sign a pledge to defund the police,” Adams claims. “That is not who we are as Democrats.

The Progressive Caucus defended its policy, stating:

“Unlike the mayor, we want guidance counselors supporting our students with mental health crises instead of cops; we want social workers to get homeless New Yorkers the support they need instead of the NYPD. The mayor is cutting essential services that working New Yorkers rely on the most, and we think that approach threatens the safety of our communities,” said Progressive Caucus co-chairs Shahana Hanif and Lincoln Restler and vice-chairs Carmen De La Rosa and Jennifer Gutieěrrez.”

Photo: Pacific Press / Getty

The post Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Takes Another Swipe At “Woke” Democrats appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY
NYC mayor says COVID mandates may need to return, blasts people who say 'I want to do whatever I want'
New York City, NY5 days ago
New York City’s first “nightlife mayor” is stepping down after five years
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Food Stamp Recipients In New York State Will Get $234 Million More In Benefits
New York City, NY4 days ago
Most Popular
Murphy welcomes Thompson to the Democratic Party, but doesn’t endorse him
Old Bridge Township, NJ4 days ago
Newark Mayor, 20 Lawmakers ‘Fired Up’ Over Ironbound Gas Plant
Newark, NJ4 days ago
Former Bronx high school dean indicted for fatal gang shooting
Bronx, NY1 day ago
N.J. Councilman Fatally Shot by Former Colleague One Week After Killing of Another Lawmaker
Milford, NJ4 days ago
Funeral held for murdered NJ kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
NYPD Detective, Douglas Connolly, 36, Arrested
New York City, NY5 days ago
1 Dead, 8 Hurt After U-Haul Driver's ‘Violent Rampage' Through NYC; Suspect in Custody
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
Man Shot In Stomach Outside Crown Heights Building: NYPD
New York City, NY20 hours ago
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By Friday
New York City, NY7 days ago
1,000 Hudson Valley Employees Suddenly Work For a New Company
East Fishkill, NY4 days ago
As grocery prices climb, millions of New Yorkers brace for the end of pandemic-era food stamps
New York City, NY7 days ago
NY SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits
New York City, NY7 days ago
Connecticut woman arrested with loaded gun at JFK International Airport
Greenwich, CT4 days ago
Boys, 16 and 13, stabbed on E. Harlem basketball court: police
New York City, NY1 day ago
Accused killer of FDNY EMT recited alphabet after passersby tackled him, witness testifies
Bronx, NY7 days ago
Massive Butter Recall Affecting Cooks All Over New York
New York City, NY6 days ago
Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting
Bronx, NY5 days ago
Man fatally shot inside Harlem smoke shop
New York City, NY5 days ago
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Sayreville, NJ8 days ago
Ex arrested, another man wanted for role in death of teacher found in shallow grave
Jersey City, NJ4 days ago
Palisades Center mall faces foreclosure over $419M loan
West Nyack, NY4 days ago
NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs
New York City, NY4 days ago
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical Condition
Jersey City, NJ5 days ago
Stranger kicks man down Bronx subway stairs, breaks his legs: NYPD
Bronx, NY5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy