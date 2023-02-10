West Virginia man arrested after exposing himself in public while intoxicated

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One man has been arrested after exposing himself in public and asking a person for sexual favors while intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint, 65-year-old James Epperley II was arrested by police after he followed an individual from a nearby store and kept asking them for sexual favors. The victim said that Epperley had exposed his genitals during the encounter.

The victim stated that she fled to her home which is located near the store and that Epperley continued to pursue her. Once arriving at the residence, the victim alerted family members of what was happening.

Family members then confronted Epperley outside the residence, Epperley, who still had his genitals exposed, then became aggressive and hostile brandishing a breaker bar and jabbing one of the family members in the chest. A couple of the family members then approached Epperley and began to beat him with a cane.

Officers were then called and were met at the scene by several bystanders who explained that Epperley had been exposing himself and that a verbal altercation then led to a physical altercation.

Witnesses said that this was not the first time Epperley has exposed himself in public.

When officers approached Epperley, he was sitting inside his vehicle on the scene and they detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Epperley then exited the vehicle and officers say that noticed him unsteady on his feet. Officers requested Epperley do a sobriety test, to which he then responded that he was unable to.

Officers then performed a breathalyzer test on Epperley which came back as 0.259. The legal limit in West Virginia is .08.

Epperley was then arrested and charged with Aggravated DUI, Assault, Battery, and Indecent Exposure.