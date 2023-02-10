Open in App
Oceanside, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

Arrest made in Dec. 2022 fatal shooting near Oceanside park

By City News Service,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIhZF_0kjSzOif00

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a 29-year-old man near an Oceanside park in December, police department officials announced.

Just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022, officers responded to Balderrama Park after a call regarding a man spray-painting gang graffiti in the area, according to Oceanside Police.

As officers were nearing the park, the original caller reported multiple gunshots in the area, police stated.

RELATED: Graffiti tagger fatally shot outside Oceanside park, police say

Police arrived at the park and found the victim, Carlos Gutierrez, 29, injured. Gutierrez died due to multiple gunshot wounds, the OPD reported.

After a detailed investigation, the suspected shooter and killer, 18-year-old Joshua Parker of Oceanside was arrested on Feb. 2.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact OPD's Detective Jennifer Torres at 760-435-4790 or through the anonymous tip line at 760-435-4730.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oceanside, CA
Marine killed in Oceanside crash identified
Oceanside, CA1 day ago
Most Popular
Man arrested after boarding school bus in Midway District
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
One injured following shooting at Ronco Gas Station in Escondido
Escondido, CA3 hours ago
Man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for El Cajon shooting of two men
El Cajon, CA10 hours ago
Man shot multiple times in La Jolla neighborhood
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Port of SD Harbor police recover 50 pounds of meth stashed in parking garage
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
Two popular University Heights businesses broken into, suspects at large
San Diego, CA9 hours ago
Vandal targets just-opened, family-owned restaurant in Vista
Vista, CA9 hours ago
76-year-old man pleads not guilty to Fallbrook triple shooting
Fallbrook, CA2 days ago
Woman gets 12 years for boyfriend's stabbing death in Spring Valley
Spring Valley, CA2 days ago
San Diego County Sheriff: Victim, rifle used in Fallbrook shooting identified
Fallbrook, CA3 days ago
San Diego Police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Morena area
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in La Mesa
La Mesa, CA2 days ago
Family mourns Escondido father of 4 killed in tree trimming accident
Escondido, CA2 days ago
Driver arrested, accused of intentionally running over friend in National City
National City, CA4 days ago
2 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash near Mission Trails Regional Park
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Beloved La Mesa store owner's success through community connection
La Mesa, CA15 hours ago
Deadly motorcycle crash in San Carlos claims life of beloved musician
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Time capsule buried in La Mesa in 1990s finally opened
La Mesa, CA2 days ago
Woman suffers serious injuries in North Park hit-and-run crash
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Retaining wall, hillside collapse due to possible water main break
Vista, CA4 days ago
Suspect identified in Fallbrook shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
Fallbrook, CA7 days ago
San Diego gambling den operator sentenced to six years in prison
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Driver dies in semi-truck crash along I-8 in Alpine
Alpine, CA4 days ago
Sweetwater District investigating cause of several system outages
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
Solana Beach rallies around Turkish family that lost dozens of relatives
Solana Beach, CA3 days ago
COLD CASE: Motive unknown in murder of UCSD researcher
San Diego, CA7 days ago
50-year-old climber rescued at El Capitan Preserve
Lakeside, CA6 days ago
Family sues San Diego hospital, believe woman was fed peanut butter and died
San Diego, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy