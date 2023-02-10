Letters to Sports: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar still greater than LeBron James?

LeBron James, center, poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer Tuesday night. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sorry to disagree with you, Bill Plaschke, but you are old enough to know better. Trying to name a basketball GOAT is like trying to name the best automobile ever made — you just can’t. Each basketball era has its own “greatest” list, and you can’t really compare the game as it was played, the rules as they were, the competition and makeup of teams as they stood, or the individual players from generation to generation, at least not without a whole lot of qualification to equalize the comparison. Numbers are numbers. They do not represent the entirety of any one player’s impact on a team or on the game overall.

Right now, of course it's LeBron James. But what about Stephen Curry’s impact on the game? Or Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabber — there’s a “GOAT” case for each of them in their own time and in their own ways. And what about Shaquille O'Neal, Julius Erving, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Oscar Robertson and George Mikan?

And by the way, if you’d read what Kareem had to say about giving up his record, you couldn't make such a negative statement about his on-court ceremonial passing of the ball to LeBron.

Barry Bauling



Calabasas

In yet another losing performance, LeBron James set a new NBA scoring record . He may have passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in scoring but never in humbleness, class and team play.

Kent M. Paul



Costa Mesa

If you assign two points for field goals and one point for free throws, after Tuesday's game, Kareem has 38,386 points (he loses one of his 38,387 points) and LeBron has 36,153 points. By the way, using the same math, Karl Malone has 36,843 points.

No question about it , Kareem is the GOAT.

Brian Lipson



Beverly Hills

I was disgusted by LeBron when he broke Kareem's record. As soon as he scored his 36th point, it was all about him. He soaked in the adulation. He scored only two more points while his team lost. He made sure to make his way over to get interviewed while his team lost.

I didn't read one of The Times articles on him the next day. It's all LeBron all the time and The Times "buys" into it.

Steve Gonzales



Irvine

Wonder how many points Kareem would have scored had he been able to go to the NBA directly from high school as was the case with LeBron? My guess would be another 3,500 points over four seasons.

Joe Cohen



Mar Vista

Raise a glass to honor LeBron, but let's not forget the real objective of Lakers basketball : winning a championship.

Mark Mallinger



Malibu

LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career NBA scoring record. But has he been named NBA Finals MVP at age 38, written acclaimed history books and articles about important social issues, or co-starred in a movie as funny and brilliant as “Airplane!”?

Stephen A. Silver



San Francisco

Can we as Lakers fans set aside the negative chatter for a moment? LeBron broke what many thought was an unbreakable record. Give the man his due!

Russell Hosaka



Torrance

Trade talk

The Lakers were smart to get back D'Angelo Russell . Now to trade for Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram, each of whom are starring elsewhere, and we'd have a young, vibrant, competitive team.

While we're at it, how about the Clippers trading the often-injured Paul George for emerging superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. You know, the talented rookie that they let go.

Ron Brumel



West L.A.

So who did Southern California sports fans dislike more, Trevor Bauer or Russell Westbrook? I know, tough question.

Chris Sorce



Fountain Valley

The D'Angelo Russell saga is a cautionary tale about the uncertainties of what a team gets with 18- or 19-year- olds in the NBA draft. No wonder draft picks are traded so much since they are more likely to turn out worth less than teams think they are worth. Much better to ship off the picks and rely on the free-agent market; at least that way you know what you are getting.

Ken Blake



Brea

The last-minute Clippers trades, and maybe also those by the Lakers, remind me of the old expression: rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Jack Wishard



Los Angeles

Why no Kyrie Irving?

So the Lakers couldn’t match a very uninspiring offer from the Dallas Mavericks to get perennial All-Star Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn. All to hold on to two draft picks four and six years from now that aren’t guaranteed to be No. 1 even if they lose all 82 games.

Jerry Buss would have never let this happen.

Bob Goldstone



Corona Del Mar

Bill Plaschke really nailed in his column about the Lakers passing on Kyrie Irving and LeBron James' egocentric "Maybe It's Me" reaction. Rumor has it LeBron was also disappointed the balloon from China didn't have a Nike swoosh and a picture of him on it. Just a rumor.

Bert Bergen



La Cañada

If someone had come on Shark Tank and proposed a deal like Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban just made, Cuban himself would have thrown him out.

Ron Ovadia



Irvine

I hope when the Mavericks picked up Irving they also picked up a first-aid kit, for when they get burned.

Russell Morgan



Carson

Mr. Popular

I love Fernando Valenzuela, but "the most popular Dodgers player in Los Angeles franchise history"? Not a chance, Bill Plaschke , when Sandy Koufax is on the roster.

Ray McKown



Torrance

While I am pleased by and supportive of the Dodgers retiring the number of Fernando Valenzuela, it’s coincidence with the Trevor Bauer fiasco is no accident. It is a callous and calculated public relations gambit to turn fan attention away from the team’s lack of heroic role model to be found or rallied around, either in the front office or on the team itself, with perhaps the notable exception of Clayton Kershaw.

Bill Waxman



Simi Valley

I celebrated this one-of-a-kind athlete on the East Coast, too. It wasn't about statistics or accomplishments. From his rookie year magazine cover on my wall, to the reference in Bull Durham — and mimicking his windup in the backyard — Valenzuela inspired young fans and reminded us of the joy of the game. As Jaime Jarrín summarized: 40 years later, he's still "unbelievable."

Adam Silbert



New York

When the Dodgers announced they were retiring Fernando’s No. 34, Vin’s words rang in my ears: If you have a sombrero, throw it to the sky.

Marc Gerber



Encino

Pro Bowl disappointment

I occasionally switched channels to look in on the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. That was the most pathetic, boring, inane thing I've seen in many a year. Anyone associated with it must have been totally embarrassed. What a ridiculous waste of time!

Susan Stann



Temecula

Vote with your attendance

Those who felt that this newspaper lacked enough attention to USC basketball should realize that media coverage is usually in direct proportion to fan interest in the team. Average attendance for last weekend's games: UCLA 9,213, USC 4,728. If their own fans have such little interest, how can they expect the general public to care?

Bennett Beebe



Westwood

