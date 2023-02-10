Open in App
Louisville, CO
See more from this location?
Denver7 News KMGH

Former Boulder County state representative pleads guilty to 2 counts

By Stephanie Butzer,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhxIa_0kjSytg300

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Tracey Bernett, the former state representative from Boulder County who was accused of misrepresenting her primary residence and resigned in January, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Friday.

Bernett was charged in November for falsely representing her primary residence over the course of about one year. She faced charges of attempting to influence a public servant, forgery, providing false information about a voting residence, perjury and procuring false registration. She resigned in January.

The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said the investigation into the matter revealed that Bernett had rented an apartment in Louisville to qualify for reelection in House District 12. However, she did not live there during the 12 months before the general election in November. The district attorney's office found that she falsely registered her car at the Louisville apartment and changed her voter registration record to that same address after the redistricting process was complete.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 10, 11am

The district attorney's office also found that she had filed sworn documents with the Secretary of State’s Office in connection with these acts. After she changed her voter registration, she voted in a primary election in a district where she did not live, according to the office.

At her arraignment on Friday, she pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant and perjury.

For the first count, she was sentenced to a two-year deferred judgment, including 150 hours of useful public service work. She was sentenced to two years probation for the perjury charge. The latter sentence will run concurrent to the first one.

“These criminal acts, including the filing of false sworn documents, violated the public trust and the integrity of our election process," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "I want to acknowledge and thank the District Attorney Investigators and Chief Deputy District Attorney Adrian Van Nice for their hard work in developing the evidence and making this outcome possible. It is wholly unacceptable when public servants violate the law and the public’s trust in connection with their duties.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgLc_0kjSytg300
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boulder, CO
Denver forecast: Snow continues through the day Wednesday
Denver, CO3 days ago
Most Popular
Supporters of Black El Paso County ranchers hold rally at Colorado State Capitol
Denver, CO8 hours ago
Man stabbed on Hooker Street in Denver
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Handler of K-9 officer killed in the line of duty thanks community for support
Golden, CO1 day ago
Help four siblings after parents die in domestic violence shooting
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Man who fatally shot 12-year-old auto theft suspect will not face charges
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver councilman who uses wheelchair had to hoist himself onto debate stage
Denver, CO1 day ago
Justice with Jessica: Polygamist family in Aurora makes case for legal marriage
Aurora, CO12 hours ago
City of Denver wins grant for safety audits for some of the most dangerous roads
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado liquor stores prepare for wine to hit grocery store shelves
Arvada, CO1 day ago
Denver mother of two missing for nearly two weeks
Denver, CO2 days ago
6 people displaced, 2 hospitalized after Fort Collins apartment fire
Fort Collins, CO2 days ago
'He's a fighter': Family by East High shooting victim's side while in hospital
Denver, CO1 day ago
Man found shot to death in open field in Thornton
Thornton, CO1 day ago
Aurora police investigating fatal double shooting with two scenes
Aurora, CO3 days ago
National Brotherhood of Skiers celebrates 50th anniversary in Vail
Vail, CO7 hours ago
Outcry from students, parents after shooting near Denver's East High School
Denver, CO3 days ago
Trash, encampments concern families in west Washington Park
Denver, CO4 days ago
Scammer hijacks Denver tattoo shop's social media, steals deposits from clients
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show returns this weekend
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Xcel threatens to shut off Denver woman's power unless she repairs crew's mess
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Colorado weather blog: A look at Denver road conditions as snow falls overnight
Denver, CO2 days ago
Pedestrian killed on I-70 just before North Pecos Street exit in Denver
Denver, CO3 days ago
Denver East High School student shot near school
Denver, CO4 days ago
Sock It To 'Em celebrates the donation of its one millionth pair of socks
Englewood, CO1 day ago
Denver7 viewers help make rebuilding a reality for Louisville nurse, her family
Louisville, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy