Tyrese Maxey reacts to Sixers moving Matisse Thybulle for Jalen McDaniels

By Ky Carlin,

7 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

CAMDEN, N.J. — It’s never easy to be moved in the NBA at the deadline. It is the time when players have their names involved in almost every rumor, and if a trade happens that player has to move everything in the middle of a season.

This is what former Philadelphia 76ers wing player Matisse Thybulle is dealing with. He was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-team deal on Thursday. The deal netted the Sixers Jalen McDaniels and a second-round pick from the Charlotte Hornets and a second-round pick from the Trail Blazers.

Tyrese Maxey, who has been through three trade deadlines in his career, wished Thybulle luck.

“It’s a hard day,” Maxey said. “It’s a tough day to see one of your brothers, one of mine that I’ve been here with for last three years, depart and all you can do is wish him the best and hope that he prevails.”

As for McDaniels, Maxey offered his thoughts.

“He’s good,” Maxey said of McDaniels. “He’s long. He’s a defender. He can shoot the ball and play well. play different positions. A utility guy I think we can use.”

