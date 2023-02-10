World-renowned pianist to perform in Savannah on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Saturday, the Savannah Philharmonic will celebrate their third sold-out concert of the season by welcoming world-renowned pianist Sir Stephen Hough to the Lucas Theatre for the Arts.

Hough, a musician, composer and writer will perform unprecedented back-to-back Rachmaninoff concertos.

“Stephen is not only a friend and colleague, but also an inspiration to me and to all of us at the Savannah Philharmonic,” said Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada. “What he will bring to the stage on Saturday evening is unmatched. Playing back-to-back Rachmaninoff concertos is almost unheard of – but Stephen does it masterfully.”

To accommodate the demands of Hough playing the Concertos, Savannah Philharmonic had to bring a special Steinway Hamburg Grand Piano from New York City, which has been specifically tuned to support his performance.

“The Philharmonic is dedicated to presenting concerts of the highest caliber to the community and to continue offering something for everyone throughout this season and beyond. Stephen is the best of the best and we are honored to have him join us on stage this weekend.” said Executive Director Amy Williams

Sir Stephen will also be signing copies of his latest book Enough: Scenes from Childhood following the concert.

While tickets for this performance are sold out, you can learn more about the Savannah Philharmonic’s 15th Anniversary Season by clicking here.

The Savannah Philharmonic is comprised of a professional orchestra and community chorus, and led by Keitaro Harada.

They perform a vast range of works from composers of the past and present, and in all genres from classical to contemporary.