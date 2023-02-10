Snooze offers specials for Pancake Day

As Pancake Day gears approaches on Feb. 21, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery in Scottsdale is hosting Pancake Week benefiting World Central Kitchen.

From Feb. 16 through Feb. 22, all Snooze locations will feature two of Snooze’s top selling 2022 Pancake of the Week flavors: Caramel Frappe Pancakes and Cinnamon Toast Pancakes.

All sales from these pancakes will benefit World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded by chef José Andrés that provides fresh meals in response to crises around the globe. According to a press release, Snooze believes pancakes can change the world, which is why it’s committing to a minimum donation of $30,000 to the nonprofit.

Diners can also order from Snooze’s regular pancake menu, which includes signature flavors such as Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes and Blueberry Danish Pancakes. All Snooze pancakes are made with responsibly sourced ingredients, including flour from King Arthur Baking Company.

The Pancake Day specials are: