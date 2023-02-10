Open in App
Emma Roberts’ NYFW Schutz Platform Boots Are on Sale for 65% Off Right Now

By Adam Mansuroglu,

7 days ago

NYFW has officially begun! To kick off an exhilarating week of Fall 2023 runway shows and fashion presentations, Saks CEO Marc Metrick and Emma Roberts — who stars in Saks’ spring 2023 campaign — co-hosted a party on Wednesday evening at The Jazz Club at The Aman New York, where the Maybe I Do actress donned a Proenza Schouler white poplin bustier dress , accessorized with Jennifer Fisher jewelry, a Bottega Veneta Jodie bag , and Schutz Aberdeen Buckle Booties . You might want to bookmark this lightweight cotton dress for your spring style shopping list, but don’t sleep on these chic platform booties. Right now, you can save 65% on the exact Aberdeen booties worn by Roberts on schutz.com , slashing the original price tag to an affordable $69.

The platform boots trend is still going strong, from the ‘70s shoe style’s resurgence in spring/summer 2020 designer collections to Marc Jacobs’ most recent spring/summer 2023 show, which paid homage to the late Dame Vivienne Westwood with sky-high platforms inspired by the iconic Super Elevated Gillies shoes in the godmother of punk’s fall 1993 show (you know, the one where supermodel Naomi Campbell famously fell on the catwalk). And though you might associate booties with the cold-weather season, Roberts’ Saks ensemble, styled by Brit and Kara , shows the versatility of the platform buckle boot when paired with a feminine, light A-line dress, creating the perfect juxtaposition for chic spring style. Plus, as one customer review pointed out, the buckle strap is removable, allowing you to enjoy a sleek, minimalist silhouette with a substantial boost to your stature.

Worried that taking your footwear rotation to new heights might turn into a painful experience? According to customer reviews, these vegan leather booties deliver the utmost comfort with a sturdy block heel and round toe box.

It’s not often that we see red carpet-ready booties on sale for less than $70, so if you’re head over heels for these Schutz statement shoes, take a step towards elevating your 2023 style game and add them to your cart stat.

Schutz Aberdeen Buckle Booties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cS5jk_0kjSvgq900
CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy: Schutz Aberdeen Buckle Boot $198 $69

Meet the Author

Adam Mansuroglu is the Director of Commerce for Fairchild Media Group, both writing and top editing stories in Footwear News’ Shop vertical. Prior to his current role, the Brooklyn native has covered men’s and women’s fashion, footwear, beauty, and lifestyle trends for over 12 years. His writing and reporting, which includes trend stories on women’s boots, has been featured in a number of publications such as Cosmopolitan Magazine, Men’s Health Magazine, and Out Magazine.

