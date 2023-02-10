Listen: Adams:“ We are going to build this team the right way"

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - During a week-long break as the Buffalo Sabres now return to the ice as they start the second half of the 2022-23 season with a playoff spot in their grasp. While they were off after the All Star Break, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams was busy re-signing forward Dylan Cozens to a 7-year contract with an average annual value of $7.1 million a season.

Adams on the “ Howard and Jeremy Show ” talked about how they want to build their organization through drafting and developing their own players.

“That’s an important part on how I do things. I like to make sure that I understand the agents and that’s part of it, but I really want to make sure I’m developing a relationship with all our players and there’s honest communication back and forth.” Adams said.

Adams likes to be proactive when he is making decisions and wants to make sure that players are not waiting to get contracts done. Adams reiterates making sure that they build the team with players that care and want to be a part of the Sabres.

“If we are going to build this the right way we need to do it with people that truly care about this organization and this community,” Adams said.

When asked if there could be any thoughts of making a trade before the deadline, Adams wants to maintain the balance on the roster.

“You have to be really really careful just trying to make a move and fast forward at the expense of the development in futures,” Adams said

You can listen to Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams entire appearance on the "Howard and Jeremy Show" below: