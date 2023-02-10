King Charles III Goes Viral After Removing Shoes & Revealing Hole in Socks at Mosque Celebration With Queen Consort Camilla

King Charles visited a historic holy mosque in east London this week and ended up making headlines with his socks.

Charles and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, stopped by the mosque on Brick Lane on Wednesday. They were greeted by a crowd and dancers during the visit.

Charles was outfitted in a white button-down with deep blue trousers. Overtop, he wore a black coat all buttoned up. Camilla’s ensemble was comprised of an elegant cream coat which she wore with black leather gloves and above-the-knee black boots in a suede style.

Upon entry into the mosque, Camilla covered her head with a scarf, f ollowing the Mosque tradition. Charles wore a pair of glossy black dress shoes that he respectfully removed once heading into the holy building, revealing a hole in his sock.

The hole, while small and slightly surprising, is a reminder of Charles’ resourceful fashion sense. While his looks aren’t necessarily talked about, the monarch is known to re-wear and repurpose garments, even once they’ve been worn down.

The mosque visit comes exactly three months before Charles’ coronation ceremony, which is set to take place in London. Buckingham Palace announced last month that the coronation ceremony would be a three-day event, beginning May 6 and concluding May 8. Charles succeeded to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II , in September 2022.

