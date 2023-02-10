City plagued by driverless car chaos begs Waymo and Cruise to slow down rollout of autonomous vehicles

GENERAL Motors' self-driving service Cruise has received approval to test its newest robotaxi in San Francisco. Yet, some city officials and commuters have raised concerns.

Transportation authorities are reviewing a rapid increase in self-driving-related emergencies, with 92 separate incidents reported in the last six months of 2022 alone.

General Motors' self-driving startup Cruise has raised the most concern from the government of San Francisco Credit: Robert Foster

Driverless cars in San Francisco have interfered with emergency responses and have caused increased congestion Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Cruise and its Google-owned competitor Waymo remain the two major driverless robotaxi services to dominate to the roads.

Between the two, Cruise has raised the most concern from the city's government.

Cruise is pushing to get to $1billion in driverless taxi revenue by 2025 and as much as $50 billion by 2030.

The company aims to expand its paid service to all of San Francisco and run it 24 hours a day.

Most recently, Cruise's CEO Kyle Vogt confirmed that the city has also approved the company's request to bring its own robotaxi, the Origin, to the public.

“Today we received approval from the CA DMV to test the Origin on public roads! Huge step for @Cruise as we continue to work with regulators to deploy this phenomenal American-made vehicle," Vogt wrote in a tweet.

Unfortunately, the new self-driving technology has already hit a few bumps in the road.

Since becoming a testing ground for these new companies over the last several months, San Francisco has seen 92 self-driving incidents.

A letter to the California Public Utilities Commission from the city’s County Transportation Authority looked at reports of robotaxi emergency calls during the second half of 2022.

Officials suggested they were more apprehensive about Cruise, writing that the company’s robotaxi fleet poses “fundamental problems” to the general public.

Most of the reports detailed self-driving vehicles blocking lanes and intersections and moving erratically.

These multi-vehicle obstructions have lasted anywhere from a few minutes to several hours.

The local transit authorities’ letter also said: “A case study of Market Street Subway performance found that one 15-minute delay can cause 2.5 hours of residual congestion, or 10 train hours of delay.”

Increased congestion isn't the only red flag. The letter also outlined various examples of Cruise cars interfering with emergency responses.

According to San Francisco’s CTA, on April 5, 2022, a Cruise vehicle stopped in a travel lane, obstructing a fire response vehicle on the way to a call.

The CTA added: “On June 12th, 2022, a Cruise AV [autonomous vehicle] ran over a fire hose that was in use at an active fire scene.”

Section 21708 of the California Vehicle Code states that no vehicle should in any manner damage a fire hose or chemical hose used under the supervision and control of any organized fire department.

Passengers have also played a role in the interferences.

Falling asleep behind the wheel may not be as dangerous in a self-driving car, however it has also proven to come with challenges.

A few reports came in after Cruse automatically alerted 911 dispatchers that a customer was unresponsive to remote communications from their company.

In three of these incidents, it turned out that the unresponsive passenger was simply asleep in the vehicle.

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority has continued to push back as both Cruise and Waymo lay out more plans to expand their operations to 24 hours a day.

“If the Commission approves sweeping authorizations for both Waymo and Cruise, the hazards and network impacts caused by planned and unplanned AV stops that obstruct traffic could soon affect a large percentage of all San Francisco travelers," officials warned.

Nevertheless, the Origin is now set to hit the streets and will likely make its way into other cities and countries as more data can be collected from its test run in San Francisco.

Cruise issued the statement: “Cruise’s safety record is publicly reported and includes having driven millions of miles in an extremely complex urban environment with zero life-threatening injuries or fatalities.

“We’re proud that the overwhelming majority of public comments—including from advocates in the disability community, small businesses, and local community groups—support expanding Cruise’s all-electric driverless service to serve the full city,” Vice reports.

The U.S. Sun has approached Waymo for comment.