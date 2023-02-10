Open in App
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

How to find Girl Scout cookies in Savannah

By Angel Colquitt,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUJys_0kjSvPmg00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You’ve been waiting all year and it has finally happened. The time of purchasing cookies for your family from the Girl Scouts has arrived. But where do you go when you don’t know any local scouts?

Savannah is well known for its Girl Scout history. Perhaps this is the reason that plenty of booths will be running in the coming weeks in the area. How do you find them? Instead of scouring local Facebook groups for answers you can visit one simple website.

The Girl Scout cookie finder allows you to enter the zip code that is most convenient to you. It then provides you with a list of upcoming booths that will be open in the coming weeks or months.

Wanting your cookies as soon as possible? You can sort the results by clicking the labeled drop-down menu to the right of the screen. There, you can decide if you want them sorted by distance from your zip code for the date.

After you find a booth, you can click for more details by selecting the “booth details” button. There, you will see the exact location, hours they will be at said location and their distance from the zip code you entered.

Want to prepare for your cookie run before you go? You can check out their current available cookie flavors online. Their newest flavor? The Raspberry Rally. It is only available online and can be purchased through the “Digital Cookie” option on your phone or tablet.

