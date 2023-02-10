Super Bowl Party: Print out this fun Chiefs and Eagles Pool
By Bill Enright,
7 days ago
Before the Chiefs and Eagles kickoff in Super Bowl LVII, print out this pool and get everyone at your party to fill in their answers.
Over 100 million people across the globe will tune in to Super Bowl LVII and watch what should be a great game between the Chiefs and Eagles.
All the food, drinks, and snacks are ready but before sitting down in front of the TV to watch the game, you'll want to print out this pool and pass it around to everyone at your Super Bowl party. This multiple-choice prop bet pool is so easy to answer that even people that didn't watch a single snap of NFL action this season will have no problem filling it out. It should take less than five minutes to answer, so pass it around to everyone at your Super Bowl party and the person with the most right answers at the end of the game, wins. Enjoy!
Question 1: Coin Toss Result
A: Heads B: Tails
Question 2: What color jerseys will the Chiefs wear?
A: White B: Red
Question 3: What color jerseys will the Eagles wear?
A: White B: Green
Question 4: Who will win Super Bowl 57?
A: Chiefs B: Eagles
Question 5: How many touchdowns will Jalen Hurts throw?
A: 1 B: 2 C: 3 or more D: None
Question 6: How many touchdowns will Patrick Mahomes throw?
A: 1 B: 2 C: 3 or more D: None
Question 7: Which running back will have the most rushing yards?
