Kansas City, MO
Sports Illustrated

Super Bowl Party: Print out this fun Chiefs and Eagles Pool

By Bill Enright,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4yn5_0kjSvO9B00

Before the Chiefs and Eagles kickoff in Super Bowl LVII, print out this pool and get everyone at your party to fill in their answers.

Over 100 million people across the globe will tune in to Super Bowl LVII and watch what should be a great game between the Chiefs and Eagles.


All the food, drinks, and snacks are ready but before sitting down in front of the TV to watch the game, you'll want to print out this pool and pass it around to everyone at your Super Bowl party. This multiple-choice prop bet pool is so easy to answer that even people that didn't watch a single snap of NFL action this season will have no problem filling it out. It should take less than five minutes to answer, so pass it around to everyone at your Super Bowl party and the person with the most right answers at the end of the game, wins. Enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0GWp_0kjSvO9B00

Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

Question 1: Coin Toss Result

A: Heads
B: Tails

Question 2: What color jerseys will the Chiefs wear?

A: White
B: Red

Question 3: What color jerseys will the Eagles wear?

A: White
B: Green

Question 4: Who will win Super Bowl 57?

A: Chiefs
B: Eagles

Question 5: How many touchdowns will Jalen Hurts throw?

A: 1
B: 2
C: 3 or more
D: None

Question 6: How many touchdowns will Patrick Mahomes throw?

A: 1
B: 2
C: 3 or more
D: None

Question 7: Which running back will have the most rushing yards?

A: Isiah Pacheco
B: Miles Sanders
C: Jerick McKinnon
D: Kenneth Gainwell

Question 8: Which wide receiver or tight end will have the most receiving yards?

A: Travis Kelce
B: AJ Brown
C: DeVonta Smith
D: Dallas Goedert
E: Other

Question 9: Which team will get the ball to start the 2nd Half?

A: Chiefs
B: Eagles

Question 10: Which team will have the ball at the two-minute warning in the 4th Quarter?

A: Chiefs
B: Eagles

Question 11: Will the team with the ball at the two-minute warning have the lead?

A: Yes
B: No

Question 12: Who will be the Super Bowl MVP?

A: Patrick Mahomes
B: Jalen Hurts
C: Travis Kelce
D: Someone Else

Question 13: What color Gatorade is poured on the winning coach?

A: Red
B: Orange
C: Blue
D: Yellow
E: Water/No Gatorade

Question 14: Will either team score a safety?

A: Yes
B: No

Question 15: Will either defense score a touchdown?

A: Yes
B: No

Tie Breaker: What is the combined Final score of Super Bowl LVII?

Combined Total Points:

