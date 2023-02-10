Fox News anchor goes rogue and announces that she's getting divorced live on air

Veteran Fox News anchor Julie Banderas said she is divorcing her husband, Andrew Sansone, during a live broadcast before calling Valentine's Day a "stupid" holiday.

When Gutfeld! host Greg Gutfeld asked her if her relationship was done and if she'd be getting anything for the romantic holiday on Thursday (9 February), Banderas immediately went into a tirade.

"F** Valentine's Day. It is stupid. I mean, even when I was married, I didn't get s***," she said before addressing her breakup.

"Well, I'm getting a divorce. I'm going to go ahead and say it right here for the very first time. "

Banderas joked: "Congratulations are in order; if you know me, you'd clap...That was breaking news, right there."

She also went on to call Valentine's Day a "Hallmark holiday" that is "stupid" and "absolutely ridiculous" before lending some advice to men in the audience.

"By the way, guys, if you are going to get your girl flowers, don't bring them to her in a box...If you come to me in a box, you better be dead."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On Friday (10 February), Banderas made an appearance on Fox News' Outnumbered , encouraging audience members to take time to "celebrate" things in a segment about how parties can help people add joy into their lives.

"Laughter is the best medicine. And I believe laughter with friends is even better."

She didn't mention anything about her divorce, just like she mentioned in a tweet on Friday.

Still, it doesn't seem like she was quite done speaking about her divorce as she replied to people about it following her announcement.

One person said, "you're not an adult unless you've had one divorce," to which Banderas replied, "Yeah, like 13 years ago."

She also shared a screenshot of a text conversation she had with a friend who jokingly asked her to give back the "wedding gift."

"I love my friends," Banderas captioned the post.

Interestingly, Banderas seemingly gave a bit of a heads up about her breakup with the financial advisor on Twitter in early December 2022, calling him her "soon-to-be ex," in response to a fan telling her that they were "funny."

Banderas and Sansone, who got married in 2009, have three children.

Indy100 reached out to Banderas and Sansone for comment via email.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.